Amid the surging blue seas metaphors making headlines post Election Day 2026, Philadelphia’s waters remained as solid blue as ever. A modest but could-have-been-worse 44 percent voter turnout restored both Philly-based incumbent representatives to their places in the U.S. Congress, and gave left-of-center state Rep Chris Rabb Dwight Evans’ spot on the Hill. Democratic Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro also cruised to an early-evening sequel, besting Republican State Treasurer Stacy Garrity and cementing an record of political wins unbroken since senior year of high school.

Philadelphia voters re-elected every incumbent District rep to their seats in Harrisburg, where Democrats retain control of the PA House of Representatives but, as of the day after the election, races to determine control of the PA Senate were still too close to call.

Philadelphians also voted “Yes” to both ballot measure questions.

Or, use these hyperlinks to jump to specific candidates:

GOVERNOR AND LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

REPRESENTATIVES FOR U.S. CONGRESS

PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL ASSEMBLY SENATORS

PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL ASSEMBLY REPRESENTATIVES

Josh Shapiro (incumbent, winner) Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s 48th governor, assumed office in January 2023. So far the popular centrist’s gubernatorial achievements include increasing funding for public education, creating the Commonwealth’s first economic development strategy in almost 20 years, securing temporary funding for SEPTA to keep the agency from reaching a fiscal cliff, and reopening I-95 in just 12 days after a section of the highway collapsed. In 2024, he was runner-up to be the vice presidential running mate to then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris. (The two have since traded barbs over exactly what happened during that process.) According to a 2026 Morning Consult survey, Shapiro is the nation’s sixth most popular governor, with a 60 percent approval rating and 35 percent approval rating among PA Trump voters in 2024. Shapiro is proudly Jewish. He attended Barrack (then Akiba) Hebrew Academy in Bryn Mawr, keeps kosher and has shined a light on antisemitism and Israel’s response to the October 7 attacks while calling for aid to Gaza. In April 2025, hours after his family’s Passover Seder, they experienced and escaped an arson attack on the Governor’s Residence. Shapiro’s critics have pointed out his struggles to get measures passed in PA’s divided legislature, particularly when it comes to stalled legalization of adult-use recreational marijuana and last year’s budget, which was four months overdue. He’s also been called out for undue influence at the University of Pennsylvania and alleged mishandling of a sexual harassment complaint against one of his top aides when he was attorney general. And his opponent has pointed out a fact that is no doubt true: Shapiro is likely to spend the first two years of his term running for president in the 2028 election, which may take his eye off PA. As for the currently biggest election issue: After green-lighting nine data center projects, Shapiro more recently dialed back on his support of the unpopular developments. He has not gone so far as to call for a moratorium. As Attorney General from 2017 to 2023, Shapiro went after both pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid epidemic and the Catholic Church for covering up child sexual abuse. An attorney by education, he represented the 153rd District in the PA House from 2005 to 2011, and also served as a Montgomery County Commissioner. Josh Shapiro has never lost an election. Endorsements: AFT Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Democratic Party, Philadelphia Building Trades Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X

Austin Davis (incumbent, winner) Austin Davis is PA’s current lieutenant governor. He was elected to his first term alongside Shapiro and assumed office in 2023. Davis hails from outside of Pittsburgh and represented PA’s 35th District in the House of Representatives from 2018 to 2022, where he was leader of the Allegheny County House Democratic Delegation. He is the first Black person to serve as PA’s lieutenant governor and, at age 33, became the youngest person to hold the role in the U.S. As lieutenant governor, Austin serves as president of the PA Senate. He has championed efforts to get $85 million in Violence Intervention and Prevention grants to over 130 projects across the state, and to re-establish Pennsylvania’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention. He has also advocated for economic equality, fair education funding and criminal justice reform, including overhauling the PA Board of Pardons system by launching a fully online application process. Endorsements: Governor Josh Shapiro, AFT Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Democratic Party Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X REPUBLICANS

Stacy Garrity (loser) Republican gubernatorial candidate Stacy Garrity has served as PA Treasurer since 2021 and entered the race for governor in 2025. Her campaign has emphasized her record of improving transparency in the Treasury, reforming the Public School Employees’ Retirement System, and returning more than $1 billion in unclaimed property to PA taxpayers. Garrity has also campaigned on kitchen-table issues: reducing costs, lowering food prices, passing a budget in a timely fashion and improving infrastructure and the economy. PA’s GOP endorsed Garrity in September in an effort to give her more time to campaign against Shapiro and to edge out other prospective primary candidates, including Christian nationalist and January 6-er State Senator Doug Mastriano, who ran for governor against Shapiro in 2022 and lost by nearly 15 percent. She supports expanded school choice, AI-centered vocational education, heightened election protocols, lower taxes, expanding natural gas, and tougher policing. Garrity has referred to Philadelphia as “not safe” and twice publicly claimed that Trump won the 2020 election. Prior to being elected treasurer, Garrity was an executive at Global Tungsten & Powders Corp. in Bradford County and, before that, served for 30 years in non-combat roles in the United States Army Reserves. She deployed three times during the Gulf and Iraq wars, during which she earned the moniker “angel of the desert” for her compassion and ability to solve problems, along with two Bronze Stars and a Legion of Merit. In her election for treasurer, Garrity holds the record for the highest number of votes received by any candidate in a PA election, ousting Shapiro, the previous record holder. She is a native and resident of Bradford County. Endorsements: President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania Republican Party, Philadelphia Republican Party Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X

Jason Richey (loser) Republican lieutenant governor candidate Jason Richey is an attorney from Allegheny County with a degree from the Ohio State College of Law. Richey often points out he worked in an Aliquippa steel mill to help support his education. A partner at K&L Gates law firm in Pittsburgh, he has represented large and small manufacturers, construction firms, energy companies and a professional wrestling organization. Richey has campaigned on reducing state spending, returning dollars to taxpayers, supporting economic growth, and making PA a global energy leader. He formerly chaired Allegheny County’s Republican Party and unsuccessfully ran in the 2022 primary for governor. This would be his first elected role. Endorsements: Stacy Garrity, Pennsylvania Republican Party, Philadelphia Republican Party Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn LIBERTARIANS

Ken Krawchuk (loser) Four-time Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Ken Krawchuk is a 73-year-old Abington resident, Feltonville native and I.T. entrepreneur. He lists his priorities as: privatizing public schools, cutting and abolishing taxes, protecting gun rights, pardoning nonviolent drug offenders, eliminating parole for violent offenders, decriminalizing marijuana, reforming assistance programs and supporting marriage equality. Krawchuk’s more recent positions include banning Flock cameras, putting an indefinite moratorium on data center development, and defunding primary elections. Krawchuk has also run unsuccessfully as a Libertarian candidate for State Representative, Abington Township Commissioner and U.S. Representative and sought the Libertarian nomination for vice president of the United States. He describes himself as an “entrepreneur, a patented inventor, a Philadelphia talk show host, an award-winning Toastmaster.” He’s authored and self-published two works of science fiction, at least two original songs about Pennsylvania, and has referred to himself as an “unashamed Elon Must fanboy” who owns two Teslas. He is married with three daughters and four grandchildren. Campaign website, Facebook, X

John Thomas (loser) Libertarian lieutenant governor candidate John Thomas is a teacher from Somerset County who’s worked in public, private and charter schools, and teaches Sunday school, among other ministerial duties, at his church. He is active in his local Habitat for Humanity. In 2024, Thomas ran as the Libertarian candidate for the U.S. Senate, finishing third behind Dave McCormick and Bob Casey. Thomas is married with two daughters and grandchildren. Campaign website REPRESENTATIVES FOR U.S. CONGRESS 2nd District Northeast Philadelphia, parts of North Philadelphia, parts of Center City, River Wards DEMOCRATS

Brendan Boyle (Incumbent, winner) Brendan Boyle is running for his second term repping the 2nd District, having served in the House of Representatives since 2019. From 2015 to 2019, he represented the 13th District in the PA House of Representatives. Boyle is on the House Budget Committee, the House Ways and Means Committee and is a co-founder of the Democratic Blue Collar Caucus, which seeks to increase economic opportunity for manufacturing and building trades workers. He is the leading Democrat on the House Budget Committee, where he created a dashboard that uses local data to track the impact of tariff policies and other legislation on the cost of living. House Democrats increasingly see him as a leader for his practical, kitchen-table issues approach to connecting with voters — something they hope will help them win back the working class. During the Biden presidency, he voted along party lines. In 2025, the diehard Philly sports fan called out President Trump for inviting Super Bowl LIX losers, the Kansas City Chiefs, to the White House. Endorsements: Philadelphia City Democratic Committee, Teamsters, IBEW Local 98, United Steel Workers and more than dozen other unions, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Sierra Club and others Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X REPUBLICAN

Jessica Arriaga (loser) Born and raised in North Philadelphia, Jessica Arriaga is an operating room technician, community health leader, entrepreneur, and proud Puerto Rican. Her key campaign priorities are curbing government spending, cutting taxes, improving public safety and ensuring Americans receive quality education. She has served as the Republican leader for Philadelphia’s 37th Ward. Endorsements: Philadelphia Republican Party Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram 3rd District Most of Center City, Fairmount, Northwest Philadelphia, and much of West and South Philly The winner of this race will take the seat of U.S. Representative Dwight Evans, who is retiring. The 3rd District is the most diverse and most reliably Democratic in the U.S. DEMOCRAT

Chris Rabb (winner) Most likely to be compared to Zohran Mamdani, five-term State Senator Chris Rabb is a vocal champion of universal healthcare, guaranteed housing and jobs, and fully funded public schools. He’s referred to himself as a “social justice activist,” while others call him a “democratic socialist.” He is the only state lawmaker running for this seat who has declared he will not seek re-election for his current role in Harrisburg. Nor will he accept funding from corporate PACs. In the PA Senate, Rabb has championed ranked-choice voting, adult-use cannabis legalization, restorative justice and prison reforms. He joined demonstrators protesting the proposed Sixers arena in Center City. Endorsements: 1st Ward, Working Families Party (and its City Councilmembers Kendra Brooks and Nicolas O’Rourke), Reclaim Philadelphia, OnePA, Democratic Socialists of America,, Mount Airy Democrats, Sunrise Movement, Peace Action, Progressive Voter Network, If Not Now Philly Action, Muslims United PAC, CCP AFT Local 2026 Endorsements: Democratic Socialists, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Working Families Party, U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE

Dennis Mahoney (loser) First-time political candidate Dennis Mahoney is the founder of AOI Solutions, a disaster relief and international development organization. He holds two master’s degrees, one in public administration and the other in organizational dynamics, both from Penn. Mahoney cites his work in global humanitarian aid and disaster relief as relevant experience for the U.S. House of Representatives. Mahoney’s five-pronged platform centers around phasing out the “benefits cliff,” whereby people who earn more money lose their benefits; expanding affordable housing; maximizing neighborhood-based services and opportunities; improving child- and family-centered programs in healthcare, childcare, food assistance, and tax credits; and building generational wealth through home ownership and maintenance, community investment, and small business growth. A leader within the contemporary, nondenominational Epic Church, he has done much of his humanitarian work through Christian organizations. Endorsements: The Forward Party, Black clergy of Philadelphia Campaign website, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok Correction: To date, Dennis Mahoney has not received campaign donations from the Forward Party or its PAC. 5th District Delaware County, and parts of South Philadelphia and Chester and Montgomery counties DEMOCRAT

Mary Gay Scanlon (incumbent, winner) Mary Gay Scanlon has represented the 5th District in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2019. She is a member of the House Committee on Rules and the House Judiciary Committee, and serves as the chair of the House Caucuses on Access to Legal Aid, Youth Mentoring, and Foster Youth. In late 2018, Scanlon accepted an appointment to represent the 7th District for two months. In recent sessions of Congress, she’s worked to preserve Medicaid, voting rights and public education. She recently introduced the “Take Back Our Hospitals Act,” which would ban private equity firms from owning hospitals or skilled nursing facilities — an issue that hits close to home, since her district was impacted by Crozer Health’s closure after private equity bought it. Last year, Scanlon made headlines when U.S. Immigration and Customs officials prevented her from entering Moshannon Valley Processing Center in Philipsburg, PA, the region’s largest detention center. She was the victim of a robbery and carjacking at gunpoint in 2021. Prior to running for Congress, Scanlon worked as an attorney for Ballard Spahr and the Education Law Center of Pennsylvania. She earned her law degree at Penn and cites representing a child in a sexual abuse case as the impetus for joining politics. Endorsements: Philadelphia Democratic Party, DelCo Democrats, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Sierra Club, Black Clergy of Philadelphia, amongst others Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X, Bsky REPUBLICAN

Nick Manganaro (loser) First-time candidate Nick Manganaro worked as an analyst for the power industry before joining financial companies J.P. Morgan Chase, Merrill Lynch, Black Rock, Glenmede Trust, and the advising firm Oliver Wynman and Co. The Haverford resident and Chester County native has voiced his greatest concerns over fiscal issues. Manganaro would like the federal government to balance the budget, reduce spending, streamline regulations, and cease entitlement expansions. He is pro legal immigration and pro-ICE, citing crimes committed by undocumented people and, he told Broad + Liberty, “car accidents … from people who can’t read signs.” He calls himself “America first” and would like a swift end to the war in Iran along with other foreign entanglements. Manganaro prefers a cleaner environment and supports an “all-of-the-above-agenda” for electrical power, except for current solar or wind options. He lays claim to being the descendant of Declaration of Independence signer Robert Morris and is the divorced father of two adult children. Delaware County Republican Party page, LinkedIn PA GENERAL ASSEMBLY SENATOR 2nd District River Wards, Juniata, Frankford and parts of Northeast Philadelphia DEMOCRAT

Christine M. Tartaglione (Incumbent, winner) Christine Tartaglione has served eight terms in the PA Senate. She authored the 2006 bill that attempted to increase PA’s minimum wage, has long been an advocate for safe nurse staffing levels and serves on and chairs or vice chairs numerous committees, including the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, the Labor and Industry Committee and the Rules and Executive Nominations. Tartaglione is the first woman to serve as PA’s Senate Democratic Whip. Prior to her current role, she worked as an assistant to former Philadelphia City Councilmember Joan Krajewski and as a senior executive assistant for State Treasurer Catherine Baker Knoll in the late 80s and early 90s. Endorsements: Philadelphia Democratic Party Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X REPUBLICAN There was no Republican candidate in this race. 4th District Seven Wards in Philadelphia and parts of Philadelphia, Montgomery County’s Abington Township, Cheltenham Township, Jenkintown, Rockledge and Springfield Township. DEMOCRAT

Art Haywood (Incumbent) Art Haywood became a state Senator in 2014 and has been a leader in fighting for affordable housing, including during Covid, when he prevented evictions, foreclosures and homelessness by securing $193 million in federal CARES Act funding. Haywood also grew the PA Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement fund to $100 million annually. From 2009 to 2012, Haywood served on the Cheltenham Board of Commissioners, where he divested the township’s pension funds from gun manufacturers, launched sustainability initiatives and introduced a non-discrimination ordinance for sexual orientation and gender identity. He studied law at the University of Michigan and started his legal career at Community Legal Services, helping families fight foreclosures. Endorsements: Mayor Cherelle Parker, Congressman Dwight Evans Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X REPUBLICAN

Todd Johnson (loser) Pastor of First Immanuel Baptist Church, Reverend Todd Johnson is a lifelong Philadelphian who serves as the Republican Ward Leader for the 17th Ward and a Block Captain. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Geneva College in Beaver Falls, PA, and graduated from Frankford High School. Johnson is pitching himself as a “middle-of-the-road” candidate who will fight for issues everyday Philadelphians care about, which he believes include: school choice, opposition to drag queen story hours, fighting crime in Democratic cities, support for a free market economy and increasing abortion restrictions. Endorsements: Philadelphia Republican Party Campaign website, Facebook, X 8th District Nine Wards in Philadelphia and Collingdale, Colwyn, Darby, Darby Township, Folcroft, Norwood, Sharon Hill, Tinicum Township and Yeadon in Delaware County. DEMOCRAT

Anthony Hardy Williams (Incumbent, winner) Seven-term State Senator Anthony Hardy Williams is running to retain the seat he’s held since 1998. Over his career in public life, he’s supported a variety of issues, including creating the Philadelphia Illegal Gun Task Force, sponsoring PA’s Clean Slate legislation for returning citizens and working to expand school choice. Williams previously served as a representative for the 191st District. Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X REPUBLICAN There was no Republican candidate in this race. PA GENERAL ASSEMBLY REPRESENTATIVE 10th District Seven wards in West Philadelphia DEMOCRAT

Amen Brown (Incumbent, winner) Amen Brown has represented the 10th District since 2020 and, through the years, has supported halting sheriff’s sales during Covid, affordable housing, food banks, public safety and economic development. Slightly more controversially, he’s also supported increasing mandatory minimum sentences, increased security in Philadelphia schools, recreational use marijuana and school vouchers (on which he’s taken opposing stances). He’s also worked with then-PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Eagle Arms gun shows to end the sale of ghost guns at state gun shows. In 2022, Brown ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic primary for mayor, making a few gaffes along the way. Before serving in the state house, he operated daycares and after school programs for kids. Endorsements: Philadelphia Democratic Party, Congressman Dwight Evans, State Senator Sharif Street, State Senator Vincent Hughes, State Representative Joanna McClinton, State Representative Matthew Bradford, State Representative Jordan Harris, State Representative Morgan Cephas, State Representative Regina Young, State Representative Anthony Bellmon, State Representative Danilo Burgos, State Representative Jose Giral, State Representative Ryan Bizzaro, Councilmember Curtis Jones, Councilmember Jim Harrity, Councilmember Nina Ahmad Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X REPUBLICAN There was no Republican candidate in this race. 170th District Parts of Somerton, Parkwood DEMOCRAT

Rob Gurtcheff (loser) A former U.S. Army Counterintelligence Special agent, Rob Gurtcheff is running on a platform that includes increasing the minimum wage, fully funding SEPTA, improving roads and bridges and getting PTSD listed as a recognized injury for first responders. He grew up in Northeast Philly and graduated with a political science degree from Temple before joining the Army. Since then, he’s worked as a fraud examiner for hospitals and a claims representative with the Social Security Administration, amongst other roles. Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, Bluesky, TikTok REPUBLICAN

Martina White (Incumbent, winner) In 2015, when she was chosen to represent the 170th District in a special election, Martina White became the first Republican from Philly to be elected to the state House in more than 25 years. As a representative, White has touted her work to increase school funding and supported impeaching Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. She serves as the Caucus Chairwoman for the House Republican Caucus and on the SEPTA Board. In her reelection campaign, White has been emphasizing her support for legislation that would lower the costs of prescription drugs, support career and technical education programs, and take a hard-line stance on the opioid epidemic. Prior to taking office she worked as a financial advisor in Northeast Philadelphia. Endorsements: Philadelphia Republican Party Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X 172nd District Parts of Fox Chase, Bustleton, Rhawnhurst DEMOCRAT

Sean M. Dougherty (Incumbent, winner) In a race between two powerful PA political families, Sean Dougherty, the son of State Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty and nephew of former labor leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty, beat out seven-term incumbent Kevin Boyle, brother of Congressman Brendan Boyle, during the Democratic primary in 2024 before going on to win the seat. During the 2025-2026 legislative session, Dougherty was the prime sponsor on four bills, including one that would help support schools and nonprofits that are struggling because of last year’s budget impasse. Prior to running for office, Dougherty worked as a public defender in Philadelphia and clerked for then-Superior Court Judge Daniel McCaffery. Facebook, LinkedIn REPUBLICAN There was no Republican candidate in this race. 173rd District Parts of Northeast Philadelphia, including Holmesburg, Tacony, Torresdale, Wissanoming, and parts of Mayfair

Pat Gallagher (Incumbent, winner) Pat Gallagher was elected to represent the 3rd District in 2022, after almost a decade of public service, including an eight year stint as chief of staff to PA Representative Mike Driscoll. Gallagher served as the prime sponsor of 10 bills during the 2025-2026 legislative session, including legislation that would require insurance to cover colorectal cancer screenings beginning at age 45 and a bill that would create a Waterfront Redevelopment Grant Program to support economic development of underutilized waterfronts around the Commonwealth. Gallagher campaigned on fighting for higher wages, making healthcare more affordable and accessible, and his support for unions. Facebook, X REPUBLICAN

Bill Griffin (loser) In his campaign to represent the 173rd District, Bill Griffin, a long-time educator, has emphasized strengthening public schools, expanding access to affordable healthcare, lowering prescription drug costs and making housing more affordable. Part of his pitch: He isn’t a career politician and instead has been a teacher and principal at several schools, including Austin Meehan Middle School, Kennedy Crossan Elementary School, John Hancock Elementary Demonstration School and General J. Harry LaBrum Middle School. He has since retired from teaching to pursue a career in real estate while remaining on-call as a substitute principal. Endorsements: Philadelphia Republican Party Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X 174th District Parts of Rhawnhurst, Pennypack, Aston-Woodbridge, Morrell Park DEMOCRAT

Ed Neilson (Incumbent, winner) A former Deputy Secretary of Labor under Gov. Ed Rendell, Ed Neilson has represented the 174th District since he was elected to the seat during a 2015 special election. His union bonafides include being a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98. His priorities: job creation, infrastructure improvements, investing in clean energy. Prior government roles include a stint on Philadelphia’s City Council and representing the 169th District after Republican Denny O’Brien stepped down to join Philadelphia City Council in 2011. Campaign website, Facebook, X, Bsky REPUBLICAN There was no Republican candidate in this race. 175th District Parts of Society Hill, Old City, Northern Liberties, Callowhill, Fishtown, Lower Kensington DEMOCRAT

MaryLouise Isaacson (Incumbent, winner) MaryLouise Isaacson has served in the PA House since 2019 and has been an advocate for women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, commonsense gun laws and affordable healthcare for all. Isaacson stepped into the role after serving as chief of staff for the late State Representative Mike O’Brien, who stepped down during the 2018 election. She’s been in Democratic politics for nearly two decades, serving for 13 years on the state Democratic Committee and 18 years as a local Democratic Committee member. Endorsements: Philadelphia Democratic Party, 18th Ward Democrats, Planned Parenthood Advocates, and others Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X REPUBLICAN There was no Republican candidate in this race. 177th District Parts of Bridesburg, Fishtown, Port Richmond, parts of Wissinoming DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Joe Hohenstein (Incumbent, winner) Joe Hohenstein, the representative for the 177th District since 2019, has been an advocate for disabled people, women, LGBTQ people, the environment, safe and affordable housing and other issues. He has introduced legislation for deaf students’ access and a bill of rights and to protect homeowners. Hohenstein worked as an immigration lawyer before taking office and taught at Temple’s Law School, where he created the school’s first immigration law clinic. In 2017, he sued the Trump administration to reunite a Syrian family after Trump issued a travel ban for people from seven majority-Muslim countries. Campaign website, Facebook REPUBLICAN

Robyn Bird (loser) Robyn Bird cites losing her father at 15 to heroin addiction as the inspiration for fighting for safer streets and reducing crime in the Port Richmond neighborhood where her family has spent four generations. In the race for the 177th District representative seat, Bird is campaigning on supporting first responders, expanding school choice, and making the River Wards safer, more affordable, stronger — greater — again. Bird currently works as a public relations and government affairs director for the Philadelphia Firefighters Union Local 22. Prior to that, she worked as a political coordinator for Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. Endorsements: Philadelphia Republican Party, Local 22 Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn 179th District Parts of Frankford, Northwood, Summerdale DEMOCRAT

Jason T. Dawkins (Incumbent, winner) As representative for the 179th District since 2014, Jason Dawkins has worked to reform PA’s criminal justice system, increase regulation of corner stores and ensure recovery houses are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Dawkins chairs the Labor and Industry Committee in the House and he has fought to raise PA’s minimum wage, an issue that has stalled in the PA Senate. Prior to his election, Dawkins worked as a legislative aide specializing in recreation legislation for former City Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez. Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn REPUBLICAN There was no Republican candidate in this race. 180th District Fairhill, Harrowgate, Juniata, Port Richmond, Kensington DEMOCRAT

Jose A Giral (Incumbent, winner) Jose A Giral has been a state representative since 2022 and was the prime sponsor on nine bills during the most recent legislative session, including ones in support of removing obstacles to nuclear energy in PA, increasing lead poisoning testing for children, and encouraging pharmacies to implement drug takeback and disposal programs. He serves on the following committees: Energy, Human Services, Labor and Industry, Liquor Control, and Gaming Oversight, where he is secretary. Before taking office, Giral was a small business owner, the Democratic 33rd Ward leader, and a member of PA Governor Tom Wolf’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs. Facebook, Instagram, X REPUBLICAN There was no Republican candidate in this race. 181st District Parts of Yorktown, Cecil B. Moore, East Poplar, West Poplar, Lower Kensington DEMOCRAT

Malcolm Kenyatta (Incumbent, winner) Malcolm Kenyatta became the first openly gay person of color elected to the PA House of Representatives in the state’s history upon winning his race in 2018 against Republican Milton Street, brother of former Democratic Philadelphia Mayor John Street and uncle to State Senator Sharif Street. An unapologetic progressive, Kenyatta has fought for raising the minimum wage, criminal justice reform, affordable and accessible healthcare for Pennsylvanians and more. Under President Joe Biden, Kenyatta served as chair of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Black Americans. He entered the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate in 2022 and lost to then-Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who went on to beat Republican candidate Dr. Oz for the seat. Kenyatta ran for state Auditor General in 2024 and lost to Republican opponent Timothy L. DeFoor. He currently serves as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee. Endorsements: Philadelphia Democratic Party, labor unions, and a number of other groups Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X REPUBLICAN There was no Republican candidate in this race. 182nd District Parts of Center City DEMOCRAT

Ben Waxman (Incumbent, winner) As the representative for the 182nd district, Waxman has advocated for timely, hot-button issues like increased public transit funding, consumer protections for cryptocurrency and higher education reform after the abrupt closure of University of the Arts, which is in his district. Waxman worked as a senior advisor to Larry Krasner during his first campaign for district attorney and later as director of communications for the DA’s office before joining the state House. He made an unsuccessful primary run for the 182nd District seat in 2016 against incumbent Brian Sims before winning the seat when Sims resigned to run for lieutenant governor in 2022. Endorsements: Philadelphia Democratic Party Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn REPUBLICAN There was no Republican candidate in this race. 184th District Parts of South Philadelphia, East Passyunk, Stadium District, Navy Yard DEMOCRAT

Elizabeth Fiedler (Incumbent, winner) Elizabeth Fiedler has represented the 184th District since 2019. The daughter of two public school teachers, Fielder sponsored legislation that included eliminating junk fees, making schools safer, and helping low- and moderate-income households access solar energy during the most recent legislative session. Fiedler’s platform: quality schools, quality healthcare and access to safe and stable housing. Prior roles to politics include working as a journalist with WHYY for a decade. Endorsements: Philadelphia Democratic Party, Reclaim Philadelphia, Planned Parenthood, Working Families Party, Sierra Club, PA AFL-CIO, PSEA, Represent PA, APIPA, PA House Speaker Joanna McClinton, U.S. Congressman Dwight Evans, former U.S. Senator Bob Casey, City Councilmembers Mark Squilla and Kenyatta Johnson Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X REPUBLICAN There was no Republican candidate in this race. 185th District Parts of Southwest Philadelphia, Navy Yard, Eastwick, Clearview, Girard Estates DEMOCRAT

Regina Young (Incumbent, winner) State Representative Regina Young has represented the 185th District since 2020, where she worked to increase the penalties for child labor laws violations during last year’s legislative session. She’s also an advocate for congressional term limits. Before going to Harrisburg, Young was a Community Schools coordinator in the Philadelphia Mayor’s office of education, an executive director of Empowered Community Development Corporation, a community organizer and a social worker at the Women’s Christian Alliance in Philadelphia. Endorsements: PA Democratic Party and labor unions: Greater Pennsylvania Carpenters PAC, Laborers District Council PAC, Plumbers Union Local 690 Election Political Action Fund, International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers, Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 19 Instagram, X, LinkedIn REPUBLICAN There was no Republican candidate in this race. 186th District Parts of Point Breeze, Greys Ferry, Girard Estates, Bartram Village DEMOCRAT

Jordan A. Harris (Incumbent, winner) As the House Majority Appropriations Chairman, Jordan A. Harris played a critical role in negotiating this year’s (much delayed) state budget and determining how funds would be spent across the Commonwealth. Harris is known as a criminal justice reform advocate, co-authoring PA’s Clean Slate Law and working to expand it over the years. He’s served the 186th District since 2012. Harris became the first Black person to serve as the elected Whip for the Democratic Caucus in 2018 and the first to serve as Democratic Appropriations Chair, a role he held for the 2023-2024 legislative session. Harris was an educator before pursuing political office, working in both the Philadelphia School District and as executive director of Philadelphia’s Youth Commission. Endorsements: Philadelphia Democratic Party Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, TikTok REPUBLICAN There was no Republican candidate in this race. 188th District Parts of West Philadelphia, Cedar Park, Spruce Hill DEMOCRAT

Rick Krajewski (Incumbent, winner) A staunch progressive, Rick Krajewski is running for a third term on a platform that includes ending mass incarceration, fully funding public schools, and protecting affordable housing. He is known for fighting for and winning $2.5 million to establish a statewide tenants’ right to counsel, which ensures low-income renters can access free legal representation when facing eviction or housing discrimination. Krajewski has pledged to take zero money from corporate PACs. Endorsements: Conservation Voters of PA, Philadelphia Democratic Socialists of America, Reclaim Philadelphia Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X REPUBLICAN There was no Republican candidate in this race. 190th District Parts of Strawberry Mansion, Nicetown, Tioga DEMOCRAT

Roni Green (Incumbent, winner) A longtime community organizer and former SEIU Local 668 business agent, Roni Green has represented the 190th District since 2022. She has stated her priorities as protecting workers’ rights, ensuring living wages for families, building and protecting affordable housing and implementing gun reform. Green began her career at the Glendale County Assistance Office, where she helped families find paths out of poverty. Prior to her election, she became the State Representative 190th Legislative District in February 2020, after Movita Johnson-Harrell, who previously held the seat, pleaded guilty to charity theft. Green served in that capacity until November 2020. Endorsements: Philadelphia Democratic Party Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn REPUBLICAN There was no Republican candidate in this race. 191st District Parts of West Philadelphia, parts of Darby, Upper Darby, Yeadon in Delaware County DEMOCRAT

Joanna E. McClinton (Incumbent, winner) Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives — the first woman to serve in that role — Joanna E. McClinton has represented the 191st District since 2019. In that time, McClinton has worked to expand voting rights and protect the rights of workers and those accused of crimes. Before taking office, McClinton worked for the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, the Defender Association of Philadelphia, and as chief legal counsel to State Senator Anthony Hardy Williams. Endorsements: Governor Josh Shapiro, Lt. Governor Austin Davis, Represent PA, Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA), AFSCME, Greater Pennsylvania Carpenters PAC, SEIU, Laborers District Council PAC Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn REPUBLICAN There was no Republican candidate in this race. 192nd District Parts of West Philadelphia DEMOCRAT

Morgan Cephas (Incumbent, winner) Morgan Cephas served in the PA House of Representatives for five terms (10 years), chairs the House’s Philadelphia delegation and co-chairs its Women’s Health Caucus. Over the years, Cephas has made strong stances on health care — maternal wellbeing specifically — and public safety. She previously worked for City Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. and State Senator Vincent Hughes. Cephas serves on the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board, the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority board of directors, and the Community College of Philadelphia Board of Trustees. Her platform jibes with the mainstream of the Democratic Party and includes bringing down the cost of living and standing up for democratic laws and ideals. Until late March 2026, she was also running to fill the seat of outgoing 3rd District U.S. Representative Dwight Evans, who endorsed her for the job. Endorsements: 4th Ward, City Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr., Emgage (a Muslim civic engagement nonprofit) Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok REPUBLICAN

Tiffany Vann Brown (loser) Tiffany Vann is campaigning on school choice, revitalizing small businesses, reducing property taxes and fighting the rising cost of living. She grew up in West Philadelphia and previously worked as an organizer with the Koch brothers’ political advocacy nonprofit Americans for Prosperity and describes herself as a “Bush-era Republican.” Endorsements: Philadelphia Republican Party Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X 194th District Parts of East Falls, Manayunk, Wissahickon DEMOCRAT

Tarik Khan (Incumbent, winner) A former family nurse practitioner, Tarik Khan has made protecting both people’s health and their pocketbooks a priority in Harrisburg. The two-term state rep has fought for and passed legislation that ensures safe staffing for nurses, cancels medical debt for Pennsylvanians, and he has advocated for improving access to quality healthcare, addressing the climate crisis and gun reform. He serves on the appropriations, health, human services, aging and older adult services, and agriculture and rural affairs committees. Khan’s brother, Joe Khan, is the District Attorney for Bucks County. Endorsements: Philadelphia Democratic Party Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn REPUBLICAN There was no Republican candidate in this race. 195th District Parts of Fairmount, Francisville, Spring Garden, Stanton DEMOCRAT

Sierra McNeil (winner) Sierra McNeil defeated one-term incumbent Keith Harris in the May primary election. McNeil has campaigned on creating a state government that works for PA residents, not corporate interests. The social worker has made improved mental health support, access to safe and stable housing and strong public services cornerstones of her campaign. She cites her experience working with families to navigate state systems during times of crisis as a reason she should be elected to Harrisburg. She’s advocated for improved emergency response and mental healthcare legislation as President of the National Association of Social Workers–PA and has worked to build career pathways into behavioral health professions. Endorsements: Working Families Party, AFSCME District Council 47 Campaign website, Instagram REPUBLICAN There was no Republican candidate in this race. 197th District Parts of Kensington, Feltonville, Nicetown DEMOCRAT

Danilo Burgos (Incumbent, winner) The first Dominican American to serve in the Pennsylvania State House, Danilo Burgos has represented the 197th District since 2018. Last legislative session, he was the prime sponsor on 21 bills, including legislation that would decriminalize cannabis, expand access to fresh produce, and allow people without a Social Security number to apply for a drivers license. He chairs the House Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Committee. An entrepreneur and small business owner, Burgos ran a grocery store in North Philadelphia and co-founded the Dominican Grocers Association of Philadelphia before taking office. He’s held government roles as well, serving as former Councilmember María Quiñones Sánchez’s director of zoning and business development, where he oversaw the expansion of St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and Allegheny General Hospital. Burgos was born in New York; his family moved to Philadelphia when he was 10. He graduated from Olney High School. Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn REPUBLICAN There was no Republican candidate in this race. 198th District Parts of Southwest Germantown, Nicetown, Olney DEMOCRAT

Darisha K. Parker (Incumbent, winner) Darisha K. Parker is a champion for menstrual equity in PA and introduced two pieces of legislation this past session aimed at improving access to period products. One bill would allow people to use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) benefits to purchase menstrual products, should the federal government introduce a waiver for that purpose; another that would provide grants to schools so they can offer free products to students. She also secured $3 million in the 2024-25 state budget for public schools to provide menstrual products. Additional priorities include increasing healthy outdoor spaces and community rec centers in PA, affordable healthcare, criminal justice reform and support for seniors. She worked as a legislative assistant for her predecessor, Rosita Youngblood. Facebook, Instagram REPUBLICAN There was no Republican candidate in this race. 200th District Parts of West Mt. Airy, East Mt. Airy This is an open seat, at current PA Representative Chris Rabb has resigned to run to represent the 3rd District in the U.S. House of Representatives. DEMOCRAT

Chris Johnson (winner) Chris Johnson lists investing in public schools, improving public transportation and infrastructure, making PA more affordable, environmental justice, housing and arts and culture amongst his key policy priorities. He promises to fight for policies that modernize school buildings, raise the minimum wage, increase the housing supply and lower energy costs amongst other priorities. Johnson currently works as director of state and federal government relations for the School District of Philadelphia. He also served as a regional representative for former Senator Bob Casey and as district office director for Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Joanna McClinton. He studied political science at Oakwood University. Endorsements: Working Families Party Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn REPUBLICAN There was no Republican candidate in this race. 201st District Parts of Germantown, East Germantown, Nicetown, Tioga DEMOCRAT

Andre D. Carroll (Incumbent, winner) Andre D. Carroll has served as the 201st District’s representative since 2024, when he won a special election to replace Stephen Kinsey. Carroll campaigns on neighborhood investment, criminal justice reform, access to affordable healthcare and reproductive healthcare, improving access to education and workers rights amongst other issues. Carroll was raised by his grandmother after his father was incarcerated. His mother struggled with drug addiction. He’s volunteered for Senator Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign and the campaigns of DA Larry Krasner and Councilmember Isaiah Thomas and served as campaign manager for Nicolas O’Rourke and community engagement liaison for Anthony Hardy Williams At 35, he’s one of PA’s youngest representatives. He is also the second openly gay Black man to be sworn into the house, after Malcolm Kenyatta. Endorsements: Philadelphia Democratic Party Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn REPUBLICAN There was no Republican candidate in this race. 202nd District Parts of Castor Gardens, Lawncrest, Rhawnhurst, Fox Chase (Northeast) DEMOCRAT

Jared Solomon (Incumbent, winner) Jared Solomon has repped his slice of Northeast Philadelphia since 2016. The former Army Reserve JAG officer chairs the PA House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee. Solomon has embraced the role of anti-establishment, bipartisan, good government player, advocating for term limits, open primaries and recall elections — and against gifts to legislators and corruption in city government. Less controversial, he’s pushed for more affordable housing. In 2024, Solomon ran in the Democratic primary for PA Attorney General, and, despite raising the most funds, lost to Eugene DePasquale, who went on to lose to Republican Dave Sunday. Endorsements: 20 fellow PA representatives, UCFW Local, PA Association of Professional Firefighters, Transport Workers Union, VoteVets Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube REPUBLICAN There was no Republican candidate in this race. 203rd District Parts of Olney, Lawncrest, Lawndale, Castor Gardens and Oxford Circle (Northeast and North) DEMOCRAT