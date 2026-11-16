“Language invites people to unite, but it does not force them to do so,” said the late 19th-century French philosopher Ernest Renan, in a famous lecture titled What is a Nation?

Renan argued that the glue of modern countries had little to do with people sharing a language, religion, race, or even geography — but instead, what he referred to as a daily plebiscite: citizens making a conscious, voluntary pact to be part of a collective, then reaffirming that decision over and over again. In other words, community and nationhood are daily choices that live inside of individual people.

That might seem like a quaint idea today, given the stark divisions that exist, but Renan offers a reminder of how ordinary people can also right the ship. I heard echoes of that wisdom when I recently spoke to Anuj Gupta, CEO of the Welcoming Center, a Philly nonprofit focused on improving the economic opportunities of foreign-born residents.

“We have drifted so far away from the day-to-day norms of engaging with the people around us, whether they’re our neighbors, co-workers or even family members,” Gupta says. “That we actually have to take proactive action to remind ourselves that these things are important.”

But how, exactly, do you do that in today’s political environment? Easy. You feed them, says Gupta. You feed them well. “Food has the extraordinary power to connect and bind us in ways that few things can anymore,” he says.

Throughout this year, Gupta put that notion to the test with a project called Breaking Bread, Breaking Barriers. Over the course of eight months, the Welcoming Center brought together more than 800 Philadelphians for a series of intimate dinners in seven neighborhoods throughout the city, with the shared goal of inspiring dialogue between immigrants and native-born residents. Chefs and restaurateurs provided the meals. But their food was merely a catalyst for deeper conversations about community, citizenship, and what it truly means to be an American.

“The foundational methodology of the project was this: If you get people to talk about food, that lowers the temperature. It creates a comfort zone which you can use to explore more complicated or controversial topics,” says Gupta.

At a moment when ICE agents patrol our neighborhoods and our school classrooms can feel like ideological warzones, Breaking Bread showed a path forward. The project brought together everyone from South Philly mummers to members of a Muslim mosque, all who aired their worldviews in a safe space.

The project culminated in September with a massive dinner outside of Independence Hall, where the Welcoming Center and its partners unveiled a “Philly-flavored recipe for citizenship” — a document reflecting the hundreds of conversations which took place under the banner of Breaking Bread, outlining some of the core “ingredients” for how to find unity in these divisive times. (More on this below.)

In many ways, it reads like a supplement to the document created by the Founding Fathers on that very same ground 250 years ago. “A group of people gathered right here and started an experiment,” Gupta said at the final dinner. “[It] relied on one thing: our ability to talk to each other, our ability to know something about each other, and to trust that just because we disagree with each other, we are not one another’s enemies.”

“We tapped into something.”

Gupta launched the first iteration of Breaking Bread in 2016, while he was the general manager of Reading Terminal Market. Originally, the project drew inspiration from sociologist Elijah Anderson’s book The Cosmopolitan Canopy, which looked at why some urban places were unlikely bastions of unity: “pluralistic spaces where people engage with one another in a spirit of civility,” Anderson wrote. Reading Terminal was one such example, where people showcased “their best behavior” — even in a city where segregation and hostility were rampant.

The fifth iteration of Breaking Bread, which took place this year, operated on a much larger scale than its forerunners. With help from partners — including the William Penn Foundation, the Connelly Foundation, the City of Philadelphia, and more than 50 community organizations — the Welcoming Center hosted more than two-dozen dinners and invested more than $100,000 in immigrant-owned restaurants, businesses, and organizations.

Breaking Bread was supposed to commence in January. Then, President Donald Trump ramped up his detention-and-deportation campaign; the worst snowstorms in years swept across the region; and Alex Pretti was shot and killed in Minneapolis, resulting in mass protests. All of that forced organizers to postpone the kickoff until February. And while Gupta initially thought turnout might suffer as a result, quite the opposite occurred: 109 people showed up to the first dinner at St. Martin’s of Tours in the Northeast, exceeding the registered guest list.

“People were scared to go out, but we tapped into something: An increased appetite for in-person connection and a genuine curiosity to participate in conversations about citizenship,” says Gupta.

Ingredients of good citizenship

Back in March, an alchemy of aromas hit my nostrils. Two buffet spreads — one created by Mexican chef Felipe Venture of Taquería Morales, the other by Indonesian chef Alfitri Sonie of D’Jakarta Cafe — greeted me as I entered an event space at Puentes de Salud, the volunteer-run healthcare clinic for immigrants in Graduate Hospital, which served as one of the locations for Breaking Bread.

After piling up chicken satay and handmade tortillas on a plate, I met my table compatriots, who included Philadelphians from Vietnam, Cambodia, and Iran, along with native-born participants. We immediately started discussing not only the flavors in front of us, but also similarities across ethnic cuisines — like how dumplings exist in practically every region of the world, while going by many different names: momo, pierogi, bao, ravioli, and so on.

“People were scared to go out, but we tapped into something: An increased appetite for in-person connection and a genuine curiosity to participate in conversations about citizenship.” — Anuj Gupta

It was an appetizer for what was to come. Over the course of three separate dinners at Puentes de Salud, trained Breaking Bread moderators nudged us towards topics that went well beyond food, exploring questions like: Why do native-born citizens believe immigrants are stealing their jobs? What responsibilities do immigrants have to assimilitate to American culture? And even, What makes a good or bad neighbor?

Through these discussions and a few exercises, participants were able to lend their voices to what eventually became the Breaking Bread “recipe for citizenship” at the end. Among the agreed-upon ingredients to make the cut were:

Perseverance: Don’t give up on your neighbors, yourself, or your country, reads the recipe. “Problems decades in the making can’t be solved in months.” Grace: Extend it “to others, to America, and to yourself” because we are all a work in progress. Care for people you might never meet: “That is how the pursuit of happiness reaches its crescendo – as a chorus, not a solo.” Seats at the table: Don’t rush to silence new voices or shun fresh ideas.



The goal of the recipe is both simple and audacious: Unite the country in ways that politicians have proven to be incapable of. But it’s also meant to demonstrate that citizenship is not a piece of paper, and rather, as Renan once suggested, a spiritual principle that must be continuously renewed.

Though food is one vehicle for overcoming prejudices and bridging cultural gaps, several participants I spoke to shared hopes of carrying these “ingredients” with them in other ways.

“It doesn’t have to be a meal,” says Emily Wang, a fair-housing advocate and moderator for the dinners at St. Martin’s Church. “You can start by talking to someone at a community meeting. You can talk to another parent at a childcare center. The point is to pay more attention to the people around you.”

For Wang, who settled in Philly more than 30 years ago after immigrating from China, maybe the most powerful takeaway from her participation in Breaking Bread was this: “We all want to see America be stronger. We want to see the Constitution be conducted in the right way.”

Despite the impressive levels of participation in the project, it was not without its limitations. At the final dinner outside Independence Hall, I sat at a table that included two high school-aged immigrants, a Villanova professor, a Black Millennial, and the recently retired head of Mural Arts, Jane Golden, whose organization helped create five murals as part of Breaking Bread.

While the table reflected a diversity of ages, ethnicities, and professions, we seemed to share most of the same political views. My tablemates agreed that the next incarnation of Breaking Bread could benefit from more political diversity — though there was a shared acknowledgement that it’s easier said than done in an overwhelmingly blue city.

That sentiment is not lost on Gupta, however. One of his priorities as the CEO of the Welcoming Center has been to expand the organization’s geographic footprint into the collar counties and beyond — places where the political polarization of the country is more accurately reflected. “We’ve already started having conversations about how to do a version of Breaking Bread out there,” he says.

MORE COVERAGE OF IMMIGRANTS IN PHILLY

Guests at the final Breaking Bread of 2026, on Independence Mall. Photo by Beaumonde Originals.