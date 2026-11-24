You may have missed it, because matters of great civic import tend to get lost in the fog of war that has become our daily conversation. But when Council President Kenyatta Johnson last week announced that, in concert with the Parker administration, he planned to push through yet another onerous tax in the highest taxed city this side of Bridgeport, Connecticut, it was deserving of your attention. Because it isn’t just another poorly conceived tax hike — we’re a veteran of those. It’s also an assault on a fundamental principle undergirding our Republic. It’s nothing less than a tax on free speech itself.

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To get up to speed: Johnson’s proposal would expand Philadelphia’s existing tax on outdoor billboards into a sweeping 7 percent tax on all advertising “intended to be seen, read, or heard in Philadelphia.” TV commercials, radio spots, newspaper and magazine ads, digital campaigns — even ads bought and paid for outside of the city limits that may happen to reach an audience inside Philly proper — would all be subject to this burdensome levy, one that would dwarf, say, the BIRT and wage taxes that have so long kept Philly from economically competing with its surrounding suburbs and peer cities.

The goal is to raise close to $100 million a year, with $50 million earmarked to save some 300 jobs inside the School District of Philadelphia. You’ll recall that, earlier this year, the mayor sought to tax ride shares to achieve the same ends, and was rebuffed by Council.

If you’re getting that deja vu feeling, it’s because we have been here before. Problem is, the “solution” offered this time is even more harebrained. In fact, you have to question whether their desperation kept Johnson and Parker from delving deep enough into the history of what they no doubt consider a novel idea. (Johnson did not respond to a request for comment.)

If they had staffers who were really on the ball, their research would have taken them back to 1765, when the British Parliament came up with the same brilliant idea to raise revenue from the American colonies. You may have heard of it. The Brits passed the Stamp Act — a law imposing a direct tax on, among other goods, newspapers and every advertisement printed inside them. It was a substantial two shillings per ad, regardless of what it actually cost to print the publications in which the ads appeared.

The practice came to be called a “tax on knowledge.” The Brits understood that censorship doesn’t require a government official with a red pen editing ideas out of existence. No, all it really takes to quell free and unfettered speech is a tax collector turning an open cash register into a toll gate.

Two hundred and sixty-one years ago, two of my heroes led the opposition to the Stamp Act. Benjamin Franklin, publisher of The Pennsylvania Gazette, and Thomas Paine, who had ignited our revolution with Common Sense, were publicly outraged. If only their bellowing, resolute spirits were with us today, when City Hall has decided to give Parliament’s old idea another spin.

Franklin once wrote that “whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech.“

Make no mistake: Just like the Brits back then, Johnson and Parker are attempting to tax free speech — and the small businesses that allow it to flourish. In the process they’ve shown themselves to be unserious stewards of the public finances and unworthy caretakers of our civic values. For some time now, they have appeared to be on a chaotic, desperate search for that $50 million — as during the ride share tax debacle, which seemed to be an attempt to placate the teacher’s union by resisting District rightsizing.

Bouncing from one isolated gimmick to another is not good governance. Nor is rushing through yet another tax without deliberation or even Council hearings. Nor has the case been made for it: Exactly why is nearly $12 billion not enough to tap into to educate 200,000 kids? (Remember, the $4.6 billion district budget is now under mayoral control, just like the $7.2 billion general fund).

It goes without saying that, as the head of a media organization that may be subject to the Parker/Johnson Free Speech Tax, I have a dog in this fight. But this is about much more than the ramifications on any one entity or industry — it’s really about our most sacrosanct industry, the only one Franklin and Paine and those other dudes in wigs explicitly protected in our founding document. The Constitution has been under assault this last decade, and now here comes our guys getting in on the attack.

There is, indeed, a deep civic irony when Philadelphia’s political leadership seeks to tax the lifeblood of free speech and local journalism — at the exact moment when progressives nationwide are rightly sounding the alarm over Donald Trump’s efforts to weaponize the federal tax code against political opponents, universities, and law firms that don’t see things his way.

If weaponizing tax policy to pressure speech-producing institutions is dangerous when it comes from the White House, it does not suddenly become enlightened public policy when, whether intended or not, it comes from Council chambers.

Franklin and Paine vs. City Council

You needn’t be a Constitutional scholar to appreciate just how much Johnson and Parker’s instincts on this issue collide with Philadelphia’s founding values. You need only listen to the two men whose ink authored this city’s revolutionary spirit into being.

Franklin wasn’t merely a statesman and scientist; he was the nation’s first great entrepreneur and ad man, a working printer who knew that commercial advertising was what allowed a newspaper to survive without morphing into a mouthpiece for the political class. In his 1731 essay, “Apology for Printers,” Franklin explained that a free press depends on an open, unburdened marketplace of ideas — where “when Truth and Error have fair play, the former is always an overmatch for the latter,“ and where printers can afford to publish all sides because they “cheerfully serve all contending Writers that pay them well.”

This is about much more than the ramifications on any one entity or industry — it’s really about our most sacrosanct industry, the only one Franklin and Paine and those other dudes in wigs explicitly protected in our founding document.

When Britain levied the Stamp Act tax on every advertisement in 1765, Franklin experienced firsthand how a tax on ads destroys the press’s economic independence. At the time, the colonies were home to 29 newspapers — 10 in Philadelphia alone. The Stamp Act wiped out the small, classified revenue stream that kept many papers afloat — the book announcements, the pitches from local tradesmen, the shipping notices — because the newly exorbitant cost of advertising was passed on to small business.

Funny how the economy works. Testifying before the House of Commons in 1766, Franklin warned Parliament that such a tax could never be peacefully enforced and “will never answer the Expense of Collecting“ it.

And then there is Paine, whom Philly mag named the most influential Philadelphian ever earlier this year. He arrived here in 1774 and two years later published the blockbuster Common Sense just blocks from City Hall. Paine was deeply skeptical of the government’s voracious appetite for new revenue. In Rights of Man, Paine could have been describing Philadelphia City Council’s addiction to new taxes when he wrote of “the greedy hand of government thrusting itself into every corner and crevice of industry, and grasping the spoil of the multitude” — adding that, “Invention is continually exercised, to furnish new pretenses for revenues and taxation. It watches prosperity as its prey and permits none to escape without tribute.”

Even more pointedly, Paine argued, in effect, that government and the press ought to be considered separate, but equally necessary, branches of our vital civic infrastructure. He called the printing press “a tongue to the eye“ that must never be forced to ask permission or pay tribute to officials before speaking to the public.

Compare those founding instincts to Johnson’s and Parker’s today. Franklin and Paine believed that taxing the mechanisms of the press was a sign of tyranny and that free speech was the engine of self-government. Johnson and Parker look at that same engine … and see an ATM.

A direct line from 1765 to the Supreme Court

What’s strange about the staff work done for Johnson and Parker is that what they’ve proposed appears unconstitutional. Whenever modern pols have argued for turning advertising into a new tax base, the courts have time and again endorsed Franklin’s and Paine’s way of looking at things.

In 1936, Louisiana Governor Huey Long pushed through a 2 percent tax on the advertising revenue of newspapers with circulations over 20,000 — a threshold conveniently constructed to punish the papers that were criticizing him. In Grosjean v. American Press Co., a unanimous Supreme Court struck the tax down, citing the Stamp Act and warning that taxing advertising revenue is “a direct restraint upon a circulation of information.”

Half a century later, in Minneapolis Star & Tribune Co. v. Minnesota Commissioner of Revenue, the Court went even further. Minnesota had imposed a special tax on ink and paper used by large newspapers. Unlike Huey Long, Minnesota’s legislature wasn’t seeking to punish its critics; like Johnson and Parker, it just wanted revenue. But Justice Sandra Day O’Connor wrote for the Court that good motives don’t justify a selective tax on speech. Singling out the press or its methods of communication for special tax burdens — especially at rates far higher than general business taxes — creates an inherent threat of self-censorship.

Speaking of those higher rates, let’s consider the numbers in Philadelphia right now. The City’s general gross receipts tax under the Business Income and Receipts Tax (BIRT) is a fraction of a percent — 0.1415 percent, and phasing downward. Johnson’s bill proposes taxing advertising transactions at 7 percent. That is roughly 50 times higher than the city’s general gross receipts rate.

That’s usurious — a fancy legal term for unfair. And there seems to be general agreement across the aisle on this count. In the early aughts, none other than Justice Samuel Alito, then on the U.S. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals, ruled in Pitt News v. Pappert on the side of the press when government tried to prohibit a student newspaper from accepting liquor ads. “Laws that impose special financial burdens on the media or a segment of the media must be carefully examined,” Alito found. “A law is presumptively invalid if it singles out the press.”

Here’s a sentence I never thought I’d write: If only Kenyatta Johnson and Cherelle Parker were as thoughtful as Samuel Alito.

I know what you’re thinking. What’s the big deal if ads for car dealerships or personal injury lawyers are taxed? Well, besides singling out an industry for harm that is specifically protected in the Constitution, and despite the fact that its cost will be passed on to small businesses who are just trying to make ends meet, the Johnson and Parker attack on the First Amendment doesn’t even stop at taxing run-of-the-mill product ads. A blanket tax on all advertising “seen, read, or heard” in Philadelphia would likely run the gamut from political ads to ballot-measure advocacy to nonprofit messaging. Civic speech will be endangered.

Even if the city argues that commercial speech ought to receive lesser First Amendment protection than political speech, courts have repeatedly slapped down attempts to turn advertising into a governmental revenue stream. Last summer, the Maryland Tax Court invalidated Maryland’s first-in-the-nation digital advertising tax — in part because drawing arbitrary lines around who gets taxed and who gets exempted violates constitutional guarantees of equal treatment among speakers. Philadelphia’s proposal — which promises “regulations” to determine exposure thresholds for out-of-city advertisers — walks straight into that same constitutional buzzsaw.

The $4.6 billion question nobody at City Hall wants to answer

Of course, the defenders of this bill will say they have no choice. The School District of Philadelphia faces a $300 million structural deficit, federal COVID relief funds have dried up (though wasn’t that kind of predictably inevitable?) and City Council refused to pass the Mayor’s proposed $1-per-trip tax on Uber and Lyft rides in June. Something had to give, the thinking goes.

Wait, really? Let’s look at the math — and the governance. Again, between the City and the School District, our elected leaders already control $11.7 billion in annual public spending every single year. To find $50 million for the schools without inventing an unconstitutional tax on speech, the Mayor and City Council would need to reallocate less than half of one percent of their combined budgets. In fact, when Council rejected the ride share tax in June, Parker and Johnson did just that — they magically found $50 million in “budget nips and tucks” to patch the gap for this fiscal year.

It all makes you wonder about how serious the folks are in City Hall when it comes to solving problems. (We won’t even bring up the question of whether the District’s most pressing need is more of your hard-earned dollars, or, instead, a state-of-the-art management and implementation plan.) The fact that Johnson’s and Parker’s first instinct when presented with a budgetary challenge is to reach into someone else’s pocket is a political choice.

It is always easier in Philadelphia to dream up a new, hidden tax — a beverage tax here, a construction tax there, an advertising tax now — than to confront entrenched spending priorities, bloated municipal contracts, or the structural inefficiencies of a school system that recently had to vote to close 17 underutilized buildings while its National Report Card proficiency scores in reading and math are lower than a decade ago — no matter the spin coming out of 440 North Broad.

Yes, Pennsylvania’s Uniformity Clause ties Philadelphia’s hands by preventing the city from taxing Center City skyscrapers at a higher property tax rate than South Philly rowhomes. That is a real constraint. But it does not give City Hall a license to trample the First Amendment. And local newspapers, radio stations, and small businesses — already hammered by inflation and the migration of ad dollars to Big Tech — should not be taxed into oblivion to spare politicians from making hard budget choices.

A self-inflicted wound

There is a reason Philadelphia’s political class loves taxes that hit businesses rather than voters directly: they don’t show up on your pay stub. You don’t see a line item on your W-2 when a local radio station lays off a reporter because advertisers pulled back from a 7 percent surcharge, or when a regional business decides it’s cheaper to market in Cherry Hill than inside city limits.

With all City Council incumbents quaking over primary challenges next year from the DSA crowd, you can understand the political appeal of taxing “advertisers” instead of, say, homeowners. It has a populist ring to it. But if Council leadership rams this bill through committee and passes it by December 10, the final meeting of the year, it will be a display of ghastly cynicism.

I keep coming back to the real tension that pervades Philadelphia politics: Reformers versus Progressives. The progressives may be mollified by a new tax that takes aim at businesses. But reformers know that the city won’t even see a dime generated by Johnson’s and Parker’s tax anytime soon. Instead, Philadelphia taxpayers will spend the next several years paying outside lawyers to defend an indefensible tax in state and federal court — watching the exact same constitutional train wreck play out here that just humiliated Maryland.

More importantly, Philadelphia is supposed to stand for something. Every day, tourists marvel at the Liberty Bell and visit Franklin’s print shop to celebrate the miracle of U.S. self-government, and the radical idea that free speech and a free press must remain beyond the reach of the taxman.

Franklin once wrote that “whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech.“ He didn’t add this caveat: Unless you need $50 million for the school budget.

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Mayor Cherelle Parker with Kenyatta Johnson, City Council President. Photo by Albert Yee