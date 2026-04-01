Your Guide to the 2026 Primary Election

Primary elections like the one happening in Philadelphia on May 19, 2026 typically draw low turnouts. They shouldn’t. In 2026, for the first time in 10 years, half the city will choose a new representative in the 3rd Congressional District. There’s also a governor’s race — though both primaries are uncontested. And, as with any election, the choices you make on May 19 have immense potential to impact your day-to-day life. You’re choosing people who are actually in your neighborhood and are sworn to represent you in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C. Get to know them. Hold them accountable. Vote.

Candidates below are listed according to their ballot positions. Many candidates’ party endorsements are pending.

Also on your primary election ballot? Two ballot questions.

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GOVERNOR

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

REPRESENTATIVES FOR U.S. CONGRESS

PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL ASSEMBLY SENATORS

PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL ASSEMBLY REPRESENTATIVES

Josh Shapiro (incumbent) Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s 48th governor, assumed office in January 2023. So far the popular centrist’s gubernatorial achievements include increasing funding for public education, creating the Commonwealth’s first economic development strategy in almost 20 years, securing temporary funding for SEPTA to keep the agency from reaching a fiscal cliff, and reopening I-95 in just 12 days after a section of the highway collapsed. In 2024, he was runner-up to be the vice presidential running mate to then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris. (The two have since traded barbs over exactly what happened during that process.) According to a Morning Consult survey, Shapiro is the nation’s sixth most popular governor, with a 60 percent approval rating at the end of 2025 and 35 percent approval rating among PA Trump voters in 2024. Shapiro is proudly Jewish. He attended Barrack (then Akiba) Hebrew Academy in Bryn Mawr, keeps kosher and has shined a light on antisemitism and Israel’s response to the October 7 attacks — while calling for aid to Gaza. In April 2025, hours after his family’s Passover Seder, they experienced and escaped an arson attack on the Governor’s Residence. Shapiro’s critics have pointed out his struggles to get measures passed in PA’s divided legislature, particularly when it comes to stalled legalization of adult-use recreational marijuana and last year’s budget, which was four months overdue. He’s also been called out for undue influence at the University of Pennsylvania and alleged mishandling of a sexual harassment complaint against one of his top aides when he was attorney general. And his opponent has pointed out a fact that is no doubt true: Shapiro is likely to spend the first two years of his term running for president in the 2028 election, which may take his eye off PA. As Attorney General from 2017 to 2023, Shapiro went after both pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid epidemic and the Catholic Church for covering up child sexual abuse. An attorney by education, he represented the 153rd District in the PA House from 2005 to 2011, and also served as a Montgomery County Commissioner. Josh Shapiro has never lost an election. Endorsements: AFT Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Democratic Party, Philadelphia Building Trades Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Stacy Garrity Stacy Garrity has served as PA Treasurer since 2021 and entered the race for governor in 2025. Her campaign has emphasized her record of improving transparency in the Treasury, reforming the Public School Employees’ Retirement System, and returning more than $1 billion in unclaimed property to PA taxpayers. Garrity has also campaigned on kitchen-table issues: reducing costs, lowering food prices, passing a budget in a timely fashion and improving infrastructure and the economy. PA’s GOP endorsed Garrity in September in an effort to give her more time to campaign against Shapiro and to edge out other prospective primary candidates, including Christian nationalist and January 6-er State Senator Doug Mastriano, who ran against Shapiro in 2022 and lost by nearly 15 percent. She is running in the primary unopposed. Though she has emphasized her commitment to bipartisanship, Garrity has twice claimed publicly that Donald Trump was the winner of the 2020 election: once alongside the president at a rally in Harrisburg the day before January 6 and again at a 2022 rally for then-Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. (A spokesperson for Garrity has repeatedly tried to walk back both statements, saying that Garrity recognizes President Joe Biden won the 2020 election). Prior to being elected treasurer, she was an executive at Global Tungsten & Powders Corp. in Bradford County and, before that, served for 30 years in non-combat roles in the United States Army Reserves. She deployed three times during the Gulf and Iraq wars, during which she earned the moniker “angel of the desert” for her compassion and ability to solve problems. In her election for treasurer, Garrity holds the record for the highest number of votes received by any candidate in a PA election, ousting Shapiro, the previous record holder. Endorsements: President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania Republican Party, Philadelphia Republican Party Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR OF PA DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Austin Davis (Incumbent) Austin Davis is PA’s current lieutenant governor. He was elected to his first term alongside Shapiro and assumed office in 2023. Davis hails from outside of Pittsburgh and represented PA’s 35th District in the House of Representatives from 2018 to 2022, where he was leader of the Allegheny County House Democratic Delegation. He is the first Black person to serve as PA’s lieutenant governor and, at age 33, became the youngest person to hold the role in the U.S. As lieutenant governor, Austin serves as president of the PA Senate. He has championed efforts to get $85 million in Violence Intervention and Prevention grants to over 130 projects across the state, and to re-establish Pennsylvania’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention. He has also advocated for economic equality, fair education funding and criminal justice reform, including overhauling the PA Board of Pardons system by launching a fully online application process. Endorsements: Governor Josh Shapiro, AFT Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Democratic Party Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Jason Richey Jason Richey is an attorney from Allegheny County with a degree from the Ohio State College of Law. Richey often points out he worked in an Aliquippa steel mill to help support his education. A partner at K&L Gates law firm in Pittsburgh, he has represented large and small manufacturers, construction firms, energy companies and a professional wrestling organization.. Richey has campaigned on reducing state spending, returning dollars to taxpayers, supporting economic growth, and making PA a global energy leader. He formerly chaired Allegheny County’s Republican Party and unsuccessfully ran in the 2022 primary for governor. This would be his first elected role. Endorsements: Stacy Garrity, Pennsylvania Republican Party, Philadelphia Republican Party Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn REPRESENTATIVES FOR U.S. CONGRESS 2nd District Northeast Philadelphia, parts of North Philadelphia, parts of Center City, River Wards DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Brendan Boyle (Incumbent) Brendan Boyle is running for his second term repping the 2nd District, having served in the House of Representatives since 2019. From 2015 to 2019, he represented the 13th District in the PA House of Representatives. Boyle is on the House Budget Committee, the House Ways and Means Committee and is a co-founder of the Democratic Blue Collar Caucus, which seeks to increase economic opportunity for manufacturing and building trades workers. He is the leading Democrat on the House Budget Committee, where he created a dashboard that uses local data to track the impact of tariff policies and other legislation on the cost of living. House Democrats increasingly see him as a leader for his practical, kitchen-table issues approach to connecting with voters — something they hope will help them win back the working class. During the Biden presidency, he voted along party lines. In 2025, the diehard Philly sports fan called out President Trump for inviting Super Bowl LIX losers, the Kansas City Chiefs, to the White House. Endorsements: Philadelphia City Democratic Committee, Teamsters, IBEW Local 98, United Steel Workers and more than dozen other unions, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Sierra Club and others Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Jessica Arriaga Born and raised in North Philadelphia, Jessica Arriaga is an operating room technician, community health leader, entrepreneur, and proud Puerto Rican. Her key campaign priorities are curbing government spending, cutting taxes, improving public safety and ensuring Americans receive quality education. She has served as the Republican leader for Philadelphia’s 37th Ward. Endorsements: Philadelphia Republican Party Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram 3rd District Most of Center City, Fairmount, Northwest Philadelphia, and much of West and South Philly The Democratic primary for the seat of U.S. Representative Dwight Evans, who is retiring, has been highly contested. The 3rd District is the most diverse and most reliably Democratic in the U.S. Currently, the leading candidates are Dr. Ala Stanford, State Senator Sharif Street, and PA Representative Chris Rabb. In March 2026, two candidates, physician David Oxman and PA Representative Morgan Cephas, dropped out of the race. DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Dr. Ala Stanford Germantown native and eminent pediatric surgeon Ala Stanford became well-known at the height of the pandemic for offering testing and later vaccines in under-served Philadelphia neighborhoods and promoting vaccine awareness, an effort that became the Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium. Since the pandemic, her organization has grown into a brick-and-mortar primary care and behavioral health center in North Philly, and Stanford has also established a concierge medical practice — where Will Smith is a patient. In 2022, President Biden appointed Stanford as director for the Mid-Atlantic region of the Department of Health and Human Services. In 2024, Stanford joined Penn’s biology department as a professor of practice. She holds numerous awards for her accomplishments in medicine and healthcare equity. As a candidate — and Dwight Evans’ choice — Stanford is positioning herself as a change agent focused on improving access to no- or low-cost healthcare, and someone has succeeded in working within government where elected officials failed. In March, the 314 Action Fund, a progressive PAC supporting healthcare professionals as candidates, announced it would pay between $1.4 and $2.5 million to advertise Stanford’s campaign. This would be Ala Stanford’s first time holding elected office. Endorsements: Dwight Evans, former Mayor Michael Nutter, former candidate David Oxman, former U.S. Representative Allyson Schwartz, EMILYs List Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram

Sharif Street The son of former Philadelphia Mayor John Street, nephew of the late State Senator Milton Street, Sharif Street is the establishment choice, a three-term state senator and former chair of the PA Democratic Party (he resigned that role to run for this office) who worked as an affordable housing attorney before entering politics. In the state senate, Street helped lead the creation of a state-based health insurance exchange and a city-based environmental education program, argued for legalizing marijuana, and sued Donald Trump 12 times. Among the issues he supports: affordable healthcare and housing, immigrant safety, democratic preservation, environmental justice, criminal justice reform, public education, and public transit. If he wins, the North Philadelphia native would be the first Muslim to fill this seat. Endorsements: Building — and about a dozen more — labor unions, former Philadelphia Mayor and PA Governor Ed Rendell, Mayor Cherelle Parker, City Councilmembers Cindy Bass, Jim Harrity and Rue Landau, former U.S. Representative and current Philadelphia Democratic Party Chair Bob Brady, the Muslim League of Voters of the Delaware Valley, and the 8th, 38th, 48th, 51st and 59th Wards. Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram

Chris Rabb Most likely to be compared to Zohran Mamdani, five-term State Senator Chris Rabb is a vocal champion of universal healthcare, guaranteed housing and jobs, and fully funded public schools. He’s referred to himself as a “social justice activist,” while others call him a “democratic socialist.” He is the only state lawmaker running for this seat who has declared he will not seek re-election for his current role in Harrisburg. Nor will he accept funding from corporate PACs. In the PA Senate, Rabb has championed ranked-choice voting, adult-use cannabis legalization, restorative justice and prison reforms. He joined demonstrators protesting the proposed Sixers arena in Center City. Endorsements: 1st Ward, Working Families Party (and its City Councilmembers Kendra Brooks and Nicolas O’Rourke), Reclaim Philadelphia, OnePA, Democratic Socialists of America,, Mount Airy Democrats, Sunrise Movement, Peace Action, Progressive Voter Network, If Not Now Philly Action, Muslims United PAC, CCP AFT Local 2026 Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram

Shaun Griffith Shaun Griffith is a tax attorney who moved to West Philadelphia from Western PA and now lives in South Philadelphia and works in Roxborough. A former state employee, Griffith liveable wage, secure retirement, immigrants rights, environmental safety, including protection from data centers. This would be his first time holding elected office. Campaign website Facebook, Instagram REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES There are no Republican candidates in this race. 5th District Delaware County, and parts of South Philadelphia and Chester and Montgomery counties DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Mary Gay Scanlon (Incumbent) Mary Gay Scanlon has represented the 5th District in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2019. She is a member of the House Committee on Rules and the House Judiciary Committee, and serves as the chair of the House Caucuses on Access to Legal Aid, Youth Mentoring, and Foster Youth. In late 2018, Scanlon accepted an appointment to represent the 7th District for two months. In recent sessions of Congress, she’s worked to preserve Medicaid, voting rights and public education. She recently introduced the “Take Back Our Hospitals Act,” which would ban private equity firms from owning hospitals or skilled nursing facilities — an issue that hits close to home, since her district was impacted by Crozer Health’s closure after private equity bought it. Last year, Scanlon made headlines when U.S. Immigration and Customs officials prevented her from entering Moshannon Valley Processing Center in Philipsburg, PA, the region’s largest detention center. She was the victim of a robbery and carjacking at gunpoint in 2021. Prior to running for Congress, Scanlon worked as an attorney for Ballard Spahr and the Education Law Center of Pennsylvania. She earned her law degree at Penn and cites representing a child in a sexual abuse case as the impetus for joining politics. Endorsements: Philadelphia Democratic Party, DelCo Democrats, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Sierra Club, Black Clergy of Philadelphia, amongst others Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X, Bsky REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Nick Manganaro The Citizen has been unable to find any information on Nick Manganaro. PA GENERAL ASSEMBLY SENATOR 2nd District River Wards, Juniata, Frankford and parts of Northeast Philadelphia DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Christine M. Tartaglione (Incumbent) Christine Tartaglione has served eight terms in the PA Senate. She authored the 2006 bill that attempted to increase PA’s minimum wage, has long been an advocate for safe nurse staffing levels and serves on and chairs or vice chairs numerous committees, including the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, the Labor and Industry Committee and the Rules and Executive Nominations. Tartaglione is the first woman to serve as PA’s Senate Democratic Whip. Prior to her current role, she worked as an assistant to former Philadelphia City Councilmember Joan Krajewski and as a senior executive assistant for State Treasurer Catherine Baker Knoll in the late 80s and early 90s. Endorsements: Philadelphia Democratic Party Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE There are no Republican candidates in this race. 4th District Seven Wards in Philadelphia and parts of Philadelphia, Montgomery County’s Abington Township, Cheltenham Township, Jenkintown, Rockledge and Springfield Township. DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Art Haywood (Incumbent) Art Haywood became a state Senator in 2014 and has been a leader in fighting for affordable housing, including during Covid, when he prevented evictions, foreclosures and homelessness by securing $193 million in federal CARES Act funding. Haywood also grew the PA Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement fund to $100 million annually. From 2009 to 2012, Haywood served on the Cheltenham Board of Commissioners, where he divested the township’s pension funds from gun manufacturers, launched sustainability initiatives and introduced a non-discrimination ordinance for sexual orientation and gender identity. He studied law at the University of Michigan and started his legal career at Community Legal Services, helping families fight foreclosures. Endorsements: Mayor Cherelle Parker, Congressman Dwight Evans Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X

Mike Cogbill Union leader and community organizer Mike Cogbill is hoping to unseat Haywood in the Democratic primary. Cogbill’s resume includes stints as a lead organizer for SEPA for CeaseFirePA, a state coordinator for the NAACP, an organizer with AFL-CIO, and a regional voter protection director for the PA Democratic Party and an election protection organizer with Common Cause. He’s also served as a Philly organizer for Josh Shapiro when he was running for attorney general and as a finance director for former PA representative Donna Bullock. In 2022, he challenged U.S. Representative Dwight Evans for his much-coveted 3rd District congressional seat and lost. He was on the staff of Philadelphia City Councilmember Cindy Bass, his aunt, and resigned to run for office. This would be his first time in elected office. Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Todd Johnson Pastor of First Immanuel Baptist Church, Reverend Todd Johnson is a lifelong Philadelphian who serves as the Republican Ward Leader for the 17th Ward and a Block Captain. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Geneva College in Beaver Falls, PA, and graduated from Frankford High School. Johnson is pitching himself as a “middle-of-the-road” candidate who will fight for issues everyday Philadelphians care about, which he believes include: school choice, opposition to drag queen story hours, fighting crime in Democratic cities, support for a free market economy and increasing abortion restrictions. Endorsements: Philadelphia Republican Party Campaign website, Facebook, X 8th District Nine Wards in Philadelphia and Collingdale, Colwyn, Darby, Darby Township, Folcroft, Norwood, Sharon Hill, Tinicum Township and Yeadon in Delaware County. DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Anthony Hardy Williams (Incumbent) Seven-term State Senator Anthony Hardy Williams is running to retain the seat he’s held since 1998. Over his career in public life, he’s supported a variety of issues, including creating the Philadelphia Illegal Gun Task Force, sponsoring PA’s Clean Slate legislation for returning citizens and working to expand school choice. Williams previously served as a representative for the 191st District. Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X

David Goldsmith Jr. Realtor David Goldsmith Jr. is challenging Anthony Hardy Williams and running on a platform of housing justice, safe neighborhoods and increased access to education. He’s worked as a realtor for eight years and emphasizes his experience helping families become homeowners and build generational wealth. He cites his parents — a U.S. Air Force Veteran and a Philadelphia municipal employee of two decades — for inspiring his commitment to public service. Campaign website, Instagram REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES There are no Republican candidates in this race. PA GENERAL ASSEMBLY REPRESENTATIVE 10th District Seven wards in West Philadelphia DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Amen Brown (Incumbent) Amen Brown has represented the 10th District since 2020 and, through the years, has supported halting sheriff’s sales during Covid, affordable housing, food banks, public safety and economic development. Slightly more controversially, he’s also supported increasing mandatory minimum sentences, increased security in Philadelphia schools, recreational use marijuana and school vouchers (on which he’s taken opposing stances). He’s also worked with then-PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Eagle Arms gun shows to end the sale of ghost guns at state gun shows. In 2022, Brown ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic primary for mayor, making a few gaffes along the way. Before serving in the state house, he operated daycares and after school programs for kids. Endorsements: Philadelphia Democratic Party, Congressman Dwight Evans, State Senator Sharif Street, State Senator Vincent Hughes, State Representative Joanna McClinton, State Representative Matthew Bradford, State Representative Jordan Harris, State Representative Morgan Cephas, State Representative Regina Young, State Representative Anthony Bellmon, State Representative Danilo Burgos, State Representative Jose Giral, State Representative Ryan Bizzaro, Councilmember Curtis Jones, Councilmember Jim Harrity, Councilmember Nina Ahmad Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE There are no Republican candidates in this race. 170th District Parts of Somerton, Parkwood DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Rob Gurtcheff A former U.S. Army Counterintelligence Special agent, Rob Gurtcheff is running on a platform that includes increasing the minimum wage, fully funding SEPTA, improving roads and bridges and getting PTSD listed as a recognized injury for first responders. He grew up in Northeast Philly and graduated with a political science degree from Temple before joining the Army. Since then, he’s worked as a fraud examiner for hospitals and a claims representative with the Social Security Administration, amongst other roles. Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, Bluesky, TikTok REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Martina White (Incumbent) In 2015, when she was chosen to represent the 170th District in a special election, Martina White became the first Republican from Philly to be elected to the state House in more than 25 years. As a representative, White has touted her work to increase school funding and supported impeaching Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. She serves as the Caucus Chairwoman for the House Republican Caucus and on the SEPTA Board. In her reelection campaign, White has been emphasizing her support for legislation that would lower the costs of prescription drugs, support career and technical education programs, and take a hard-line stance on the opioid epidemic. Prior to taking office she worked as a financial advisor in Northeast Philadelphia. Endorsements: Philadelphia Republican Party Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X 172nd District Parts of Fox Chase, Bustleton, Rhawnhurst DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Sean M. Dougherty (Incumbent) In a race between two powerful PA political families, Sean Dougherty, the son of State Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty and nephew of former labor leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty, beat out seven-term incumbent Kevin Boyle, brother of Congressman Brendan Boyle, during the Democratic primary in 2024 before going on to win the seat. During the 2025-2026 legislative session, Dougherty was the prime sponsor on four bills, including one that would help support schools and nonprofits that are struggling because of last year’s budget impasse. Prior to running for office, Dougherty worked as a public defender in Philadelphia and clerked for then-Superior Court Judge Daniel McCaffery. Facebook, LinkedIn REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Pat Gallagher (Incumbent) Pat Gallagher was elected to represent the 3rd District in 2022, after almost a decade of public service, including an eight year stint as chief of staff to PA Representative Mike Driscoll. Gallagher served as the prime sponsor of 10 bills during the 2025-2026 legislative session, including legislation that would require insurance to cover colorectal cancer screenings beginning at age 45 and a bill that would create a Waterfront Redevelopment Grant Program to support economic development of underutilized waterfronts around the Commonwealth. Gallagher campaigned on fighting for higher wages, making healthcare more affordable and accessible, and his support for unions. Facebook, X REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Bill Griffin In his campaign to represent the 173rd District, Bill Griffin, a long-time educator, has emphasized strengthening public schools, expanding access to affordable healthcare, lowering prescription drug costs and making housing more affordable. Part of his pitch: He isn’t a career politician and instead has been a teacher and principal at several schools, including Austin Meehan Middle School, Kennedy Crossan Elementary School, John Hancock Elementary Demonstration School and General J. Harry LaBrum Middle School. He has since retired from teaching to pursue a career in real estate while remaining on-call as a substitute principal. Endorsements: Philadelphia Republican Party Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X 174th District Parts of Rhawnhurst, Pennypack, Aston-Woodbridge, Morrell Park DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Ed Neilson A former Deputy Secretary of Labor under Gov. Ed Rendell, Ed Neilson has represented the 174th District since he was elected to the seat during a 2015 special election. His union bonafides include being a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98. His priorities: job creation, infrastructure improvements, investing in clean energy. Prior government roles include a stint on Philadelphia’s City Council and representing the 169th District after Republican Denny O’Brien stepped down to join Philadelphia City Council in 2011. Campaign website, Facebook, X, Bsky REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE There are no Republican candidates in this race. 175th District Parts of Society Hill, Old City, Northern Liberties, Callowhill, Fishtown, Lower Kensington DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

MaryLouise Isaacson (Incumbent) MaryLouise Isaacson has served in the PA House since 2019 and has been an advocate for women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, commonsense gun laws and affordable healthcare for all. Isaacson stepped into the role after serving as chief of staff for the late State Representative Mike O’Brien, who stepped down during the 2018 election. She’s been in Democratic politics for nearly two decades, serving for 13 years on the state Democratic Committee and 18 years as a local Democratic Committee member. Endorsements: Philadelphia Democratic Party, 18th Ward Democrats, Planned Parenthood Advocates, and others Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE There are no Republican candidates in this race. 177th District Parts of Bridesburg, Fishtown, Richmond, Wissinoming DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Joe Hohenstein (Incumbent) Joe Hohenstein, the representative for the 177th District since 2019, has been an advocate for disabled people, women, LGBTQ people, the environment, safe and affordable housing and other issues. He has introduced legislation for deaf students’ access and a bill of rights and to protect homeowners. Hohenstein worked as an immigration lawyer before taking office and taught at Temple’s Law School, where he created the school’s first immigration law clinic. In 2017, he sued the Trump administration to reunite a Syrian family after Trump issued a travel ban for people from seven majority-Muslim countries. Campaign website, Facebook REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Robyn Bird Robyn Bird cites losing her father at 15 to heroin addiction as the inspiration for fighting for safer streets and reducing crime in the Port Richmond neighborhood where her family has spent four generations. In the race for the 177th District Senate seat, Bird is campaigning on supporting first responders, expanding school choice, and making the River Wardss safer, more affordable, stronger — greater — again. Bird currently works as a public relations and government affairs director for the Philadelphia Firefighters Union Local 22. Prior to that, she worked as a political coordinator for Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. Endorsements: Philadelphia Republican Party, Local 22 Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn 179th District Parts of Frankford, Northwood, Summerdale DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Jason T. Dawkins (Incumbent) As representative for the 179th District since 2014, Jason Dawkins has worked to reform PA’s criminal justice system, increase regulation of corner stores and ensure recovery houses are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Dawkins chairs the Labor and Industry Committee in the House and he has fought to raise PA’s minimum wage, an issue that has stalled in the PA Senate. Prior to his election, Dawkins worked as a legislative aide specializing in recreation legislation for former City Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez. Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE There are no Republican candidates in this race. 180th District Fairhill, Harrowgate, Juniata, Port Richmond, Kensington DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Jose A Giral Jose A Giral has been a state representative since 2022 and was the prime sponsor on nine bills during the most recent legislative session, including ones in support of removing obstacles to nuclear energy in PA, increasing lead poisoning testing for children, and encouraging pharmacies to implement drug takeback and disposal programs. He serves on the following committees: Energy, Human Services, Labor and Industry, Liquor Control, and Gaming Oversight, where he is secretary. Before taking office, Giral was a small business owner, the Democratic 33rd Ward leader, and a member of PA Governor Tom Wolf’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs. Facebook, Instagram, X REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE There are no Republican candidates in this race. 181st District Parts of Yorktown, Cecil B. Moore, East Poplar, West Poplar, Lower Kensington DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Malcolm Kenyatta (Incumbent) Malcolm Kenyatta became the first openly gay person of color elected to the PA House of Representatives in the state’s history upon winning his race in 2018 against Republican Milton Street, brother of former Democratic Philadelphia Mayor John Street and uncle to State Senator Sharif Street. An unapologetic progressive, Kenyatta has fought for raising the minimum wage, criminal justice reform, affordable and accessible healthcare for Pennsylvanians and more. Under President Joe Biden, Kenyatta served as chair of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Black Americans. He entered the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate in 2022 and lost to then-Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who went on to beat Republican candidate Dr. Oz for the seat. Kenyatta ran for state Auditor General in 2024 and lost to Republican opponent Timothy L. DeFoor. He currently serves as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee. Endorsements: Philadelphia Democratic Party, dozens of labor unions and local leaders Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES There are no Republican candidates in this race. 182nd District Parts of Center City DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Ben Waxman (Incumbent) As the representative for the 182nd district, Waxman has advocated for timely, hot-button issues like increased public transit funding, consumer protections for cryptocurrency and higher education reform after the abrupt closure of University of the Arts, which is in his district. Waxman worked as a senior advisor to Larry Krasner during his first campaign for district attorney and later as director of communications for the DA’s office before joining the state House. He made an unsuccessful primary run for the 182nd District seat in 2016 against incumbent Brian Sims before winning the seat when Sims resigned to run for lieutenant governor in 2022. Endorsements: Philadelphia Democratic Party Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE There are no Republican candidates in this race. 184th District Parts of South Philadelphia, East Passyunk, Stadium District, Navy Yard DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Elizabeth Fiedler (Incumbent) Elizabeth Fiedler has represented the 184th District since 2019. The daughter of two public school teachers, Fielder sponsored legislation that included eliminating junk fees, making schools safer, and helping low- and moderate-income households access solar energy during the most recent legislative session. Fiedler’s platform: quality schools, quality healthcare and access to safe and stable housing. Prior roles to politics include working as a journalist with WHYY for a decade. Endorsements: Philadelphia Democratic Party, Reclaim Philadelphia, Planned Parenthood, Working Families Party, Sierra Club, PA AFL-CIO, PSEA, Represent PA, APIPA, PA House Speaker Joanna McClinton, U.S. Congressman Dwight Evans, former U.S. Senator Bob Casey, City Councilmembers Mark Squilla and Kenyatta Johnson Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE There are no Republican candidates in this race. 185th District Parts of Southwest Philadelphia, Navy Yard, Eastwick, Clearview, Girard Estates DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Regina Young (Incumbent) State Representative Regina Young has represented the 185th District since 2020, where she worked to increase the penalties for child labor laws violations during last year’s legislative session. She’s also an advocate for congressional term limits. Before going to Harrisburg, Young was a Community Schools coordinator in the Philadelphia Mayor’s office of education, an executive director of Empowered Community Development Corporation, a community organizer and a social worker at the Women’s Christian Alliance in Philadelphia. Endorsements: PA Democratic Party and labor unions: Greater Pennsylvania Carpenters PAC, Laborers District Council PAC, Plumbers Union Local 690 Election Political Action Fund, International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers, Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 19 Instagram, X, LinkedIn

Joe Sackor Joe Sackor has made advocating for immigrants and refugees central to his campaign for the state House. He came to the U.S. as a refugee from Liberia and strongly opposes the increased presence of ICE agents in cities. His platform also includes creating job pathways for young people, strengthening public schools and expanding healthcare access. Sackor is an IT professional with degrees from Bucks County Community College, Temple University and DeVry University. Additionally, he is the executive director of the nonprofit Liberia Medical Mission. This would be his first time holding elected office. Facebook, X, LinkedIn REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE There are no Republican candidates in this race. 186th District Parts of Point Breeze, Greys Ferry, Girard Estates, Bartram Village DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Jordan A. Harris (Incumbent) As the House Majority Appropriations Chairman, Jordan A. Harris played a critical role in negotiating this year’s (much delayed) state budget and determining how funds would be spent across the Commonwealth. Harris is known as a criminal justice reform advocate, co-authoring PA’s Clean Slate Law and working to expand it over the years. He’s served the 186th District since 2012. Harris became the first Black person to serve as the elected Whip for the Democratic Caucus in 2018 and the first to serve as Democratic Appropriations Chair, a role he held for the 2023-2024 legislative session. Harris was an educator before pursuing political office, working in both the Philadelphia School District and as executive director of Philadelphia’s Youth Commission. Endorsements: Philadelphia Democratic Party Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, TikTok REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE There are no Republican candidates in this race. 188th District Parts of West Philadelphia, Cedar Park, Spruce Hill DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Rick Krajewski (Incumbent) A staunch progressive, Rick Krajewski is running for a third term on a platform that includes ending mass incarceration, fully funding public schools, and protecting affordable housing. He is known for fighting for and winning $2.5 million to establish a statewide tenants’ right to counsel, which ensures low-income renters can access free legal representation when facing eviction or housing discrimination. Krajewski has pledged to take zero money from corporate PACs. Endorsements: Conservation Voters of PA, Philadelphia Democratic Socialists of America, Reclaim Philadelphia Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE There are no Republican candidates in this race. 190th District Parts of Strawberry Mansion, Nicetown, Tioga DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Roni Green (Incumbent) A longtime community organizer and former SEIU Local 668 business agent, Roni Green has represented the 190th District since 2022. She has stated her priorities as protecting workers’ rights, ensuring living wages for families, building and protecting affordable housing and implementing gun reform. Green began her career at the Glendale County Assistance Office, where she helped families find paths out of poverty. Prior to her election, she became the State Representative 190th Legislative District in February 2020, after Movita Johnson-Harrell, who previously held the seat, pleaded guilty to charity theft. Green served in that capacity until November 2020. Endorsements: Philadelphia Democratic Party Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE There are no Republican candidates in this race. 191st District Parts of West Philadelphia, parts of Darby, Upper Darby, Yeadon in Delaware County DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Joanna E. McClinton Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives — the first woman to serve in that role — Joanna E. McClinton has represented the 191st District since 2019. In that time, McClinton has worked to expand voting rights and protect the rights of workers and those accused of crimes. Before taking office, McClinton worked for the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, the Defender Association of Philadelphia, and as chief legal counsel to State Senator Anthony Hardy Williams. Endorsements: Governor Josh Shapiro, Lt. Governor Austin Davis, Represent PA, Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA), AFSCME, Greater Pennsylvania Carpenters PAC, SEIU, Laborers District Council PAC Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE There are no Republican candidates in this race. 192nd District Parts of West Philadelphia DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Morgan Cephas (Incumbent) Morgan Cephas served in the PA House of Representatives for five terms (10 years), chairs the House’s Philadelphia delegation and co-chairs its Women’s Health Caucus. Over the years, Cephas has made strong stances on health care — maternal wellbeing specifically — and public safety. She previously worked for City Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. and State Senator Vincent Hughes. Cephas serves on the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board, the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority board of directors, and the Community College of Philadelphia Board of Trustees. Her platform jibes with the mainstream of the Democratic Party and includes bringing down the cost of living and standing up for democratic laws and ideals. Until late March 2026, she was also running to fill the seat of outgoing 3rd District U.S. Representative Dwight Evans, who endorsed her for the job. Endorsements: 4th Ward, City Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr., Emgage (a Muslim civic engagement nonprofit) Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok

D’Angelo Virgo A classically trained violinist, political strategist and former educator, D’Angelo Virgo is running for a chance to represent the district he has lived in his entire life — he grew up in Wynnefield and Overbrook. His platform: education reform, juvenile justice reform, protecting seniors and improving public safety. Virgo currently serves as the executive director of the nonprofit Civically Engaged, which he founded to provide civic education to young people who have been impacted by the criminal justice system. He’s also a member of the board of directors for the Black Music Therapy Network. This would be his first time in elected office. Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Tiffany Vann Brown Tiffany Vann Brown is campaigning on school choice, revitalizing small businesses, reducing property taxes and fighting the rising cost of living. She grew up in West Philadelphia and previously worked as an organizer with the Koch brothers’ political advocacy nonprofit Americans for Prosperity and describes herself as a “Bush-era Republican.” Endorsements: Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X 194th District Parts of East Falls, Manayunk, Wissahickon DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Tarik Khan (Incumbent) A former family nurse practitioner, Tarik Khan has made protecting both people’s health and their pocketbooks a priority in Harrisburg. The two-term state rep has fought for and passed legislation that ensures safe staffing for nurses, cancels medical debt for Pennsylvanians, and he has advocated for improving access to quality healthcare, addressing the climate crisis and gun reform. He serves on the appropriations, health, human services, aging and older adult services, and agriculture and rural affairs committees. Khan’s brother, Joe Khan, is the District Attorney for Bucks County. Endorsements: Philadelphia Democratic Party Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE There are no Republican candidates in this race. 195th District Parts of Fairmount, Francisville, Spring Garden, Stanton DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Kenneth T. Walker Jr. After an unsuccessful primary challenger to then-State Representative W. Curtis Thomas in 2016, Kenneth T. Walker Jr. converted his old campaign office into a food distribution center, to provide fresh fruit, vegetables and groceries to those in need. It’s one of a several, community-oriented roles Walker has held — working as an assistant program manager with the Police Assisted Diversion program in the Mayor’s Office of Public Safety, as a special education teacher — over the course of his career. He’s running on a platform of fully funding public schools, strengthening and developing vocational training programs for students and creating more youth programs, amongst other priorities. Endorsements: Teamsters Local 502 CASA Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram

Sierra McNeil Sierra McNeil is campaigning on creating a state government that works for PA residents — not corporate interests. A long-term social worker, improved mental health support, access to safe and stable housing and strong public services are cornerstones of her campaign. She cites her experience working with families to navigate state systems during times of crisis as a reason she should be elected to Harrisburg. She’s advocated for improved emergency response and mental healthcare legislation as President of the National Association of Social Workers–PA and has worked to build career pathways into behavioral health professions. Endorsements: Working Families Party, AFSCME District Council 47 Campaign website, Instagram REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE There are no Republican candidates in this race. 197th District Parts of Kensington, Feltonville, Nicetown DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Danilo Burgos (Incumbent) The first Dominican American to serve in the Pennsylvania State House, Danilo Burgos has represented the 197th District since 2018. Last legislative session, he was the prime sponsor on 21 bills, including legislation that would decriminalize cannabis, expand access to fresh produce, and allow people without a Social Security number to apply for a drivers license. He chairs the House Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Committee. An entrepreneur and small business owner, Burgos ran a grocery store in North Philadelphia and co-founded the Dominican Grocers Association of Philadelphia before taking office. He’s held government roles as well, serving as former Councilmember María Quiñones Sánchez’s director of zoning and business development, where he oversaw the expansion of St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and Allegheny General Hospital. Burgos was born in New York; his family moved to Philadelphia when he was 10. He graduated from Olney High School. Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE There are no Republican candidates in this race. 198th District Parts of Southwest Germantown, Nicetown, Olney DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Darisha K. Parker (Incumbent) Darisha K. Parker is a champion for menstrual equity in PA and introduced two pieces of legislation this past session aimed at improving access to period products. One bill would allow people to use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) benefits to purchase menstrual products, should the federal government introduce a waiver for that purpose; another that would provide grants to schools so they can offer free products to students. She also secured $3 million in the 2024-25 state budget for public schools to provide menstrual products. Additional priorities include increasing healthy outdoor spaces and community rec centers in PA, affordable healthcare, criminal justice reform and support for seniors. She worked as a legislative assistant for her predecessor, Rosita Youngblood. Facebook, Instagram REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE There are no Republican candidates in this race. 200th District Parts of West Mt. Airy, East Mt. Airy This is an open seat, at current PA Representative Chris Rabb has resigned to run to represent the 3rd District in the U.S. House of Representatives. DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Deshawnda Williams A pastor, clinical social worker, educator, author and community advocate, Dr. Deshawnda Williams is running on a platform of economic development, public health, social justice and equality. Williams wants to raise the minimum wage, create workforce development and career pipeline programs, create policy solutions that close health inequities and fight to ensure the voices of women, seniors, youth, and marginalized residents are included when making state policy. For the past 11 years, Williams has worked in her practice, On The Right Track Consulting, to provide mental health counseling and life coaching. She is mayoral appointee on faith-based and interfaith affairs in the City of Philadelphia and previously served as the first vice president and health committee chair of the Philadelphia NAACP branch. Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn

Chris Johnson Chris Johnson lists investing in public schools, improving public transportation and infrastructure, making PA more affordable, environmental justice, housing and arts and culture amongst his key policy priorities. He promises to fight for policies that modernize school buildings, raise the minimum wage, increase the housing supply and lower energy costs amongst other priorities. Johnson currently works as director of state and federal government relations for the School District of Philadelphia. He also served as a regional representative for former Senator Bob Casey and as district office director for Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Joanna McClinton. He studied political science at Oakwood University. Endorsements: Working Families Party Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn

Qasim Rashad Qasim Rashad is a committeeperson both for the 22nd Ward and for PA’s 4th Senatorial District. The owner of the IT company Final Mile Technologies and volunteer youth soccer coach with City Athletics wants to grow and support small business corridors in Mt. Airy and Chestnut Hill, improve infrastructure in Philly schools, and to shape legislation that affects unions, labor laws, workers’ compensation and employment benefits. Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE There are no Republican candidates in this race. 201st District Parts of Germantown, East Germantown, Nicetown, Tioga DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Andre D. Carroll (Incumbent) Andre D. Carroll has served as the 201st District’s representative since 2024, when he won a special election to replace Stephen Kinsey. Carroll campaigns on neighborhood investment, criminal justice reform, access to affordable healthcare and reproductive healthcare, improving access to education and workers rights amongst other issues. Carroll was raised by his grandmother after his father was incarcerated. His mother struggled with drug addiction. He’s volunteered for Senator Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign and the campaigns of DA Larry Krasner and Councilmember Isaiah Thomas and served as campaign manager for Nicolas O’Rourke and community engagement liaison for Anthony Hardy Williams At 35, he’s one of PA’s youngest representatives. He is also the second openly gay Black man to be sworn into the house, after Malcolm Kenyatta. Endorsements: Philadelphia Democratic Party Campaign website, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE There are no Republican candidates in this race. 202nd District Parts of Castor Gardens, Lawncrest, Rhawnhurst, Fox Chase (Northeast) DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE