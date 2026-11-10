Why Do Bad Philly Cops Keep their Jobs?

Jesse Alvarez. Timothy Taylor. Marc Hayes. Ryan Pownall. Rahim Montgomery.

If these names of members of the Philadelphia Police Department ring a bell, you may have seen them — and more than a few of their peers — in the news in recent years. What you saw may have shocked you.

In the past decade, every one of these police officers has been accused of and fired for various forms of on- and off-duty misconduct. The alleged transgressions included acts of assaulting a domestic partner (Alvarez and Taylor), sharing a bestiality video with female subordinates and then pressuring one of them to lie about it to investigators (Hayes), killing a suspect by shooting him in the back (Pownall), and sexually assaulting a child who was a family member (Montgomery). The PPD’s Internal Affairs, which investigates charges of misconduct, determined these men more likely than not committed one of these acts.

And, in every one of these examples, after being fired, these officers have won back their jobs and been ordered to receive back pay and compensation for overtime and other benefits, in reported amounts ranging from $67,000 to more than $300,000. All of that money came straight out of City Hall coffers.

Philly has ended up with a system of ineffective, opaque bureaucracy whose cost to taxpayers continues to increase in ways that heretofore have gone unreported.

These seven officers might be outliers on a force of an estimated 5,500, but if you recognize any of their names, you know they’re not alone. For decades, PPD officers have been fired for misconduct and then had those firings reversed via arbitration. They’ve been allowed to return to work through a process that elected officials in the City of Philadelphia, along with police commissioners and voters, have, over the years, attempted to reform.

Former Commissioner John Timoney, never one to mince words, called his inability to discipline department members “a fucking joke.” Years later, Commissioner Charles Ramsay fumed that the process undermined the PPD as a whole. “I’m not trying to lay all the problems at the feet of the union,” Ramsey said in 2015, “but I do think they have too much control over some of the operational issues that ultimately hurt the department.”

Despite calls for reform coming from inside the house, we may never see real change. The police union in Philly, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 (FOP), fights tooth and nail for its members — they’re damn good at it, too — and uses the rules of arbitration to its advantage. While it can be convenient to blame the PPD or the union, in reality, these issues go well beyond them. Philadelphia City officials have, for years, refused to interrogate the system. The bad apples in the PPD benefit. White-shoe law firms benefit. Citizens and taxpayers lose.

A hearing on Tuesday, November 10, is the one (scheduled) chance to get those answers. City Council’s Committee of the Whole will convene a public hearing to discuss the City’s contract proposal for the upcoming collective bargaining talks with the FOP. During that hearing, Councilmembers could choose to interrogate the firing and reinstatement process.

If you dig into the system of police disciplinary arbitration, what you find is a black box. There are cracks in a few places where a bit of sunlight streams in, but not nearly enough to see the whole thing clearly. After months of filing media requests to City Hall and Right-to-Know queries, basic questions about the use of taxpayer money remain unanswered. The City’s Law Department, whose lawyers represent the City in both the PPD’s internal discipline and the outside arbitration processes, declined to answer questions about how the system is supposed to work, how it does work, or what might need to change. Members of City Council and the FOP also did not answer those questions when asked. (The PPD is not directly involved with arbitration.)

What is clear is that Philly has ended up with a system of ineffective, opaque bureaucracy whose cost to taxpayers continues to increase in ways that heretofore have gone unreported. Municipal records of arbitration awards, settlement agreements, civil action payouts, and unfair labor practice Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board orders from February 2023 through April 2026 show awards totaling just about $7.2 million to disciplined and reinstated officers, among other PPD personnel. And that’s just a fraction of the total cost of the arbitration process.

In other words, already over taxed Philadelphians have paid millions to restore the jobs of cops assessed by their own superiors to have engaged in conduct worthy of firing them. And we’ll continue to pay those millions, as long as this system continues to exist in the shadows, obscuring itself behind paperwork and opaque terms and no comments from those involved, all the way up through City Hall.

A revolving door that costs us

If you paid almost any tax — BIRT, wage, real estate, even sales tax — in Philadelphia up to 2020, part of your dollars may have gone to the back pay of Rahim Montgomery, an officer accused of sexually abusing his minor stepdaughter. The PPD upheld the findings of Internal Affairs, determining that Montgomery was more likely than not responsible for Conduct Unbecoming. But following arbitration, he was nonetheless awarded compensation for wages he did not receive while he was under criminal investigation. Taxpayers are also still paying his salary, which based on his time on the force, is approximately $100,000.

Here’s how it happened: In 2020, Montgomery’s stepdaughter told a therapist about what she recalled to be a sexual incident with her stepdad six years before. The therapist, a mandatory reporter, told the authorities what the young woman said. Internal Affairs opened an investigation and Montgomery, then a 20-year veteran of the force, was arrested.

Montgomery, like 98 percent of those accused of a sex crime, was acquitted in a criminal prosecution. But the PPD board, which requires a less stringent “preponderance of evidence” standard to reach a conclusion, heard the case and found the misconduct charges were credibly alleged. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw promptly dismissed him.

Philadelphia has “a different system of accountability for police than for any other public employee or for any other worker.” — Catherine Twigg, Citizens Police Oversight Committee

In most other workplaces, that would have been the end of it. Pennsylvania, after all, is an at-will employment state, meaning an employer can fire an employee at any time, for any nondiscriminatory or retaliatory reason.

Except that things work differently for law enforcement. A 1947 Pennsylvania law banned public employees from striking — a serious blow for firefighters, police, and other law-enforcement professionals looking for leverage. In 1968, to rectify the imbalance and as the United States was gripped by public unrest and needed police on the streets, the Commonwealth passed Act 111, which granted collective-bargaining rights, as well as the right for dismissed officers to grieve termination through binding arbitration. In more recent years Act 111 has expanded to include challenging disciplinary outcomes as well.

The result, says Catherine Twigg, general counsel at the Citizens Police Oversight Committee (CPOC), the City’s watchdog for police misconduct, has been the establishment of, “a different system of accountability for police than for any other public employee or for any other worker.” These arbitration decisions cannot be overturned in a court of law unless they violate a very narrow set of standards almost impossible to meet, says Twigg, making it “incredibly hard to discipline or terminate an employee who is not fit to do that job.”

Also, as Timoney once raged, the system has rendered a string of police commissioners — up to current Commissioner Kevin Bethel, who said as recently as October that he will hold his officers accountable for their behavior — nearly useless when it comes to firing them. The reality is that while a police commissioner can fire an officer, the arbitration system can reinstate them. Therefore, a single civilian appointed to be an arbitrator wields more power in this realm than the city’s top cop.

Once an officer is let go by a commissioner, if said officer chooses to contest the dismissal, there is a body — the Police Termination Arbitration Board (PTAB) — that determines whether he or she should get their job back. The collective bargaining agreement (the work contract) between the FOP and City of Philadelphia established the PTAB in 2021 as a way to make sure that the process for reviewing firings was as fair as possible, while recognizing “the need to … to restore the community’s faith in police.”

You will recall that in 2020, nationwide protests took place across the country following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. In October of that same year, police shot Walter Wallace dead in West Philadelphia as he was experiencing a mental health crisis, resulting in a wave of local unrest.

Today, PTAB is composed of 10 arbitrators — currently, five City appointees and five FOP appointees. In the past, there were mutually appointed arbitrators in the mix — who, in accordance with the City’s contract with the FOP, were supposed to take turns ruling on appeals involving officer termination cases. Spoiler alert: That’s not how it happens.

A system not working as intended?

So how much do PPD disciplinary cases that play out both within the PPD and in front of PTAB cost Philadelphia taxpayers year over year? What you probably don’t know is that millions of dollars of our taxes go towards the legal fees of both the plaintiff (the City) and the defendant (the accused officer) each year — meaning that no matter who wins, you lose.

It all leads back to the FOP Legal Services Fund, an overwhelmingly taxpayer-funded pool of money that pays for private attorneys to defend officers accused of any disciplinary infraction, from a uniform violation all the way up to fireable, if not criminal, acts. In the last fiscal year we have records for (July 2024 through June 2025), the City contributed $2.435 million directly into the fund, accounting for 96 percent of its total annual revenue.

“Police officers are supposed to keep us safe, and they’re supposed to be following the law, not above the law.” — Attorney Brian Zeiger

Not every dollar of the fund is going to bad cops. Some officers are exonerated of accusations. Employees in the District Attorney’s Office can also benefit from the fund. However, if every PPD officer who grieved a termination since 2024 (no matter how justified) has ended up with that officer getting their job back, are we talking about an expensive, resource-sucking charade?

Lawyers and watchdogs believe so. The vast majority of Philly cops “are amazing human beings who would do anything for you,” says Brian Zeiger, a Philadelphia attorney who regularly files police misconduct complaints on behalf of clients. But when the worst officers get reinstated, he’s observed, it has a ripple effect throughout the community. “Police officers are supposed to keep us safe, and they’re supposed to be following the law, not above the law,” he adds. “That’s why it hits differently.”

In general, arbitration allows two parties to resolve a legal matter outside of the traditional court system — especially when it involves collective bargaining agreements. A neutral party administers a labor dispute. But when it comes to PTAB hearings, many observers don’t believe the system is working as intended.

There are several reasons for that, in legal terms.

First, you have the concept of de novo review or “a new review.” This essentially means that an arbitrator does not have to consider any of the material heard in the original disciplinary case. So, any of the investigative findings or witness testimony that led to the officer’s firing are rendered irrelevant in arbitration. The slate is wiped clean for the officer. For the City to argue against reinstatement, they have to make the case all over again. Frequently, witnesses are unwilling to testify again — like in the Montgomery case, when his stepdaughter’s allegations could not be considered due to her not showing up for the PTAB hearing.



Second is narrow certiorari — which means “an arbitrator’s decision is virtually unreviewable by a court,” says Richard Feder, a former chief deputy city solicitor for the City’s Law Department and a professor at the Penn Carey Law School. “A court is only going to reverse an arbitrator’s decision if the arbitrator is acting outside its jurisdiction or had no power to issue that decision. But merely because the arbitrator got the decision wrong is not a basis for a court to review it.”

Lastly, there is the lack of a “public policy” exception in these arbitration cases. Under the PA Supreme Court’s 1999 Betancourt decision, judges cannot overturn Act 111 arbitration decisions on the grounds that reinstating the officer violates “public policy” or public safety. The court “is not going to reverse a decision, even if the decision violates public policy,” says Feder. A recent decision issued by the PA Supreme Court could have reversed the public policy exception, but the court declined, finding that only the state legislature can amend the law. The police officer who took his firing all the way to the Commonwealth’s highest court was none other than Marc Hayes, fired for sending a bestiality video to two female officers under his command. An FOP-appointed arbitrator had reinstated him, which the City tried to overturn.What this means is that even if there is a PPD officer actively on the force who could compromise public safety, there’s no overruling the arbitration decision when it comes to reinstating the officer unless it falls within the narrow certiorari (see point 2 above).



Beyond the structural mechanisms of PTAB, another reason arbitrators almost always overturn police firings is the arbitrator himself. Since July 2023, only FOP-appointed arbitrators have issued decisions on fired PPD officers. No City appointees have issued decisions. In other words, the arbitrators are not taking turns as intended.

The reason for this is unclear; neither the City nor the FOP would comment. What we do know is that the last City-appointed arbitrator to decide on a termination case was James Giles, a former federal judge who, in July 2023, upheld the termination of PPD officer Peter Berndlmaier.

In his ruling, Giles noted: “Hotel surveillance video displayed irrefutable evidence that on the early evening of [redacted], while off-duty and on vacation outside of the Key West, Florida hotel where he was staying, Grievant P/O Peter Berndlmaier, punched his wife and a friend, shortly separated in time and distance, with a closed right fist to their heads and later pushed them down several steps located in the front of the hotel.”

The decision would not only be Giles’s first for PTAB, but also his last. That fall, the FOP exercised its right — available to both the union and the City — to effectively remove any two arbitrators for no reason at all. The City refused to comment on whether it would strike FOP-appointed arbitrators in the future.

After James Giles issued the Berndlmaier decision in May 2023, an uninterrupted string of FOP appointees have made PTAB rulings to reinstate officers in every one of the eight cases they have since ruled on, including that of officer Ryan Pownall, who shot a man in the back who was unarmed at the time, and Jason Reid, who punched a handcuffed civilian in the face. In each case, FOP-appointed arbitrator David J. Reilly (who also reinstated Marc Hayes) made the decision.

Now is the time to make a change

For reasons that neither City nor FOP representatives would reveal, FOP appointee Reilly is no longer on the roster of arbitrators as of September of this year. Another mystery: PTAB has not issued a termination ruling at all this year. According to the American Arbitration Association (AAA), the independent neutral body charged with assigning and overseeing PTAB cases, the issue is neither administrative nor a backlog. “When we receive a grievance,” says Kenneth Egger, a vice president in the organization’s Labor and Elections Division, “we typically get the notice out within 48 hours.”

It seems well past time — in terms of public safety and public finances — to revisit how we contend with cops who do bad things and lose their jobs, and how we might do better. In February 2025, the Citizens Police Oversight Commission (CPOC), the aforementioned City-funded agency that monitors and issues data-driven reports about police misconduct, issued a PTAB explainer, which made headlines for pointing out the high rate of police officer reinstatements. Nothing changed.

Now, CPOC is calling for a taskforce to examine and overhaul the process. “Something is broken at PTAB specifically,” says Tonya McClary, the executive director of CPOC.

CPOC leaders point out that they work closely with the PPD and maintain good relationships up and down the chain. One member of CPOC always fills one of the three seats on the PPD’s Board of Inquiry panel that hears misconduct cases. However, arbitration continues to be a very different story. “We’re not anti-cop, just anti-bad cop,” says McClary.

November 10’s public hearing in City Council is the only opportunity on the horizon to get those answers.

Harrisburg will likely not review or agree on changes to Act 111, meaning PTAB reform is in the hands of City Hall. The public should have answers to a number of questions, including: Why are City-appointed arbitrators not issuing termination decisions? Will the City seek to remove any FOP-appointed arbitrators in the near future? And who is ensuring that taxpayer funds are being used appropriately?

November 10’s public hearing in City Council is the only opportunity on the horizon to get those answers.

Until the City uses its contractual leverage to create structural changes — PPD contract negotiations will be gearing up in the coming months — Philadelphia residents will continue to pay tax dollars to both investigate and fire officers deemed unfit to serve, and also the high-powered lawyers who help return them to work. The lose-lose will keep playing out. We’ve seen it over and over again.

“What we know, what has been made public, is the same outcome: High reinstatement rates and FOP arbitrators hearing all the cases,” says CPOC general counsel Twigg. “It’s a long and expensive problem.”

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Police in the Olney neighborhood, on June 27, 2026. Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images