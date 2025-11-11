Do Something

Be a Better Philadelphia Citizen

One of the founding tenets of The Philadelphia Citizen is to get people the resources they need to become better, more engaged citizens of their city.

We hope to do that in our Good Citizenship Toolkit, which includes a host of ways to get involved in Philadelphia — whether you want to contact your City Councilmember about the challenges facing your community, get those experiencing homelessness the goods they need, or simply go out to dinner somewhere where you know your money is going toward a greater good.

Find an issue that’s important to you in the list below, and get started on your journey of A-plus citizenship.

Vote and strengthen democracy

Stand up for marginalized communities

Create a cleaner, greener Philadelphia

Help our local youth and schools succeed

Support local businesses

Connect WITH OUR SOCIAL ACTION TEAM


Sign up for our newsletter

Stay up to date on Citizen news and events

Join Us

At Ideas We Should Steal Festival 2025

The Philadelphia Citizen’s Ideas We Should Steal Festival® presented by Comcast NBCUniversal returns for its eighth year on November 13 and 14 and features our Inaugural Ideas We Should Scale Showcase. We are once again bringing changemakers and innovators to our problem-solving table, inspiring change and basking in hope.

Find all the details and pick up tickets for the festival here!

Amy Gutmann’s American Story

Last week at the Weitzman Museum of Jewish History, the former Penn president and US Ambassador to Germany reminded us what it takes to repair the breach

Amy Gutmann’s American Story

Last week at the Weitzman Museum of Jewish History, the former Penn president and US Ambassador to Germany reminded us what it takes to repair the breach

BY Larry Platt

Nov. 11, 2025

Print

For all those who scoff at the notion of American exceptionalism, you should have heard Amy Gutmann’s address last week at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History. The former Penn president and U.S. Ambassador to Germany — the country her father’s family fled in 1937 — was there to accept the “Only In America” award.

It was a night of uplifting speechmaking. Among them: Citizen Chairman, former Penn Chair and US Ambassador to Canada David Cohen, as well as Governor Josh Shapiro and NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell. But it was Gutmann who reminded the crowd that the notion of American exceptionalism need not be seen as jingoistic or marked by hubris. Instead, the award’s title really ought to have deep meaning for us all, a nation built again and again by strivers and seekers and seers.

In telling her family’s story, Gutmann told the story not only of her faith but of her country. At a time of great divide, Gutmann chose to be personal and universal at the same time, to remind us of what it means to be one’s countryman.

“My family story, at its core, is an American story, where the only thing separating a refugee scrap metal dealer and an Ivy League president and U.S. ambassador is — you know it — one generation,” she said.

Check it out below, for its kind tone, its spirit of generosity, and its reminder of the power of our communal mission: “Tikkun Olam,” the teaching of Gutmann’s favorite philosopher, Rabbi Hillel the Elder, to “Repair the World.”

MORE INDIVIDUALS WHO TRIUMPHED WITH GOOD CITIZENSHIP

Related from The Citizen
Citizen of the Week: Collie Turner
By Jessica Blatt Press
Related from The Citizen
Remembering Tom Martinez, a Man Redeemed
By Barry Morrison
Related from The Citizen
Citizen of the Week: John Solomon of Endangered Kind
By Norah Rami
Related from The Citizen
"Why Would They Do This?" Leaving Afghanistan
By Christina Griffith
Amy Gutmann accepts the "Only in America" award. Photo Courtesy of The Weitzman Museum and Shoot from Within

Advertising Terms

We do not accept political ads, issue advocacy ads, ads containing expletives, ads featuring photos of children without documented right of use, ads paid for by PACs, and other content deemed to be partisan or misaligned with our mission. The Philadelphia Citizen is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization and all affiliate content will be nonpartisan in nature. Advertisements are approved fully at The Citizen's discretion. Advertisements and sponsorships have different tax-deductible eligibility.

Photo and video disclaimer for attending Citizen events

By entering an event or program of The Philadelphia Citizen, you are entering an area where photography, audio and video recording may occur. Your entry and presence on the event premises constitutes your consent to be photographed, filmed, and/or otherwise recorded and to the release, publication, exhibition, or reproduction of any and all recorded media of your appearance, voice, and name for any purpose whatsoever in perpetuity in connection with The Philadelphia Citizen and its initiatives, including, by way of example only, use on websites, in social media, news and advertising. By entering the event premises, you waive and release any claims you may have related to the use of recorded media of you at the event, including, without limitation, any right to inspect or approve the photo, video or audio recording of you, any claims for invasion of privacy, violation of the right of publicity, defamation, and copyright infringement or for any fees for use of such record media. You understand that all photography, filming and/or recording will be done in reliance on this consent. If you do not agree to the foregoing, please do not enter the event premises.