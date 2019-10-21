November 5th is the general election. In Philly, where the Democratic Party has dominated since the 1950s, registered Republicans generally have fewer candidates to choose from in these elections. While it would be irresponsible to say it’s inevitable that the winner of the Democratic primary will win in the November general election, history shows it’s … practically inevitable.

Ready to skip right to the nitty gritty? See who’s on the ballot in the 2019 general election.

For a more in-depth look at all the City Council candidates, go here.

Didn't I just vote for these people? If you’re part of the 23 percent of Philadelphia’s electorate that exercised its right to vote in the spring, then yes, these are the same folks you voted for then. (and good on you, btw). In that closed primary election, registered Democrats and Republicans voted among their own. The winners from that contest have moved on to be candidates in this general election. Side note: Not a fan of that system? Let your state representatives and senators know. There are other options. Many states have open primaries, where voters of any affiliation may select a single party’s ballot and vote for candidates. Other states offer semi-closed primaries, where voters must be registered to a party to vote that ballot, but may switch their affiliation day-of.

When are the polls open? Polls are open from 7am to 8pm. Remember that you can get in line to vote before 7am, and you can vote as long as you were in line before 8pm, even if you don’t get into the actual voting booth until later. Also remember: Polling places change, so make sure you know where to go by checking with the state.

What about these crazy “Retention Votes?” Much like the federal government, many states use a method of judicial appointment called “assisted appointment” (aka “merit selection”) in which the governor appoints judges with approval from the legislature. The argument here is that judges should not be incentivized to act as politicians, but as impartial officials selected on merit. Because these appointments can often be for life, retention votes were instituted to give the public some feeling of control. At regular intervals, the public can vote up or down to retain each appointee for another term, usually with a simple majority. Pennsylvania, as you may have guessed, is different. We’re one of only seven states to run partisan elections for every level of the judiciary. This despite evidence that partisan judicial elections invite much higher campaign contributions, which have in turn been shown to influence decisions on the bench. Then, because we weren’t special enough already, we’re one of just two states to tack on a retention vote to that system. Because why not?