It was always a singular juxtaposition: the world’s greatest practitioner of its most brutal sport doubling as arguably its most compassionate spiritual leader. Athlete legacies are forged on their fields of play, but not so Muhammad Ali’s — whose works of international compassion only accelerated after the GOAT pugilist concluded his boxing career in the 1980s.

Listen to the audio edition here:



“Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth,” he famously said. Remember all the love that rained down on him when he again shocked the world by surprisingly lighting the 1996 Olympic torch in Atlanta, his hand unsteady due to Parkinson’s syndrome, not a dry eye? That was not just because he’d spent a lifetime entertaining us wearing silk and leather. It was also a thank you for being a lifelong ambassador for peace and love.

“Ali treated all people with respect, responding when he saw someone in need, innately understanding that each life is valuable and worthy of compassion.” — Muhammad Ali Center

Now comes his widow, Lonnie Ali, and her crusade to turn all of us into apostles of Ali’s humanitarian creed. She’ll be speaking at The Philadelphia Citizen’s Ideas We Should Steal Festival presented by Comcast December 8, along with the Muhammad Ali Center Director of Compassion, Simon Cohen, onetime right-hand man to moral lights like the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu. They’ll be holding forth on the Ali Center’s “Compassion Index for Cities” — a deep dive research project and call to action. They have big plans to turn the city that once booed Santa Claus into the most compassionate in America.

Muhammad Ali, compassionate American hero

It would be a fitting tribute to Ali, who, few remember, once called Philadelphia home. He moved here in 1970, during his banishment from boxing for refusing induction into the armed services. Stripped of his title and his passport, he watched as Philly’s Joe Frazier took possession of what he saw as his title. Some thought the move to Philly was all about getting in Frazier’s head, invading Smokin’ Joe’s home turf. After all, if Ali was not the inventor of trash talk, he was certainly its most celebrated practitioner. Before a single punch was thrown, he’d take up residence in his opponents’ heads, like that time he obtained Frazier’s hotel room number the night before one of their fights. “You ready to die tomorrow, Joe Frazier?” he said when Frazier picked up the phone.

He lived first in Overbrook and then Cherry Hill. According to a Philly mag piece by Maury Levy, in the three years he lived here, Ali was active in the life of our city, trying to help calm racial strife at South Philly’s Tasker Homes, visiting hospitals, hiring down-on-their-luck area fighters.

“One day he got into training camp late because he heard a thing on the news about this little kid who had gotten his legs cut off by a train,” Levy writes. “He went to the hospital, unannounced, and held the kid in his arms and started dancing around. ‘This,’ he said, ‘is the Ali shuffle. And one day you’re gonna be doing it yourself.’”

It dovetails with so many anecdotes that model for us our better angels. As in Los Angeles, a decade later, when a disturbed young man hovered on a ledge, threatening to jump. The police tried to talk him down. A chaplain tried to talk him down. News cameras and a crowd peered up, willing him to go back inside.

All of a sudden the crowd parted, as a familiar figure ran inside the building: Muhammad Ali. The boxer — less than a year before his last fight — was living in Los Angeles, and heard about the potential jumper on the news. He headed to the ninth floor, and leaned out a neighboring window to talk with the man, telling him he loved him, that he was his brother.

Thirty minutes of conversation later, the man stepped inside, and followed Ali out of the building with a promise from the boxer to visit him in the hospital and meet his family.

As the Muhammad Ali Center notes on its website: “This moment serves as a testament to Ali’s boundless compassion. Ali treated all people with respect, responding when he saw someone in need, innately understanding that each life is valuable and worthy of compassion.”

A compassion index

That wasn’t the only time Ali demonstrated compassion in his life, his work, his citizenship and his global actions. In 1998, he was awarded the United Nations Messenger of Peace award for his efforts to “promote tolerance, love and peace.” In 1990, he traveled to Iraq and secured the release of hostages held prior to the Gulf War. He donated fight proceeds to Kosair Children’s Hospital, and over time he supported causes such as famine relief in Africa and refugee aid. He traveled the globe promoting peace, human rights and cross-cultural understanding.

Ali’s acts of compassion and insistence on recognizing the humanity in everyone, forms the basis of the Muhammad Ali Index, intended to be a survey of compassion in cities around the world, combined with a set of examples about how we can better treat each other. “We need to remember how to be together,” Lonnie Ali has said.

In 2027, The Citizen hopes to partner with the Ali Center to make Philly more compassionate. In that way, we’d be reminding ourselves of Ali’s uplifting genius. He wasn’t just a boxer or a dutiful apostle of peace. He was also a walking advertisement for wisdom and personal growth. Check out this interview from 1971:

If Ali had a singular talent, it was, perhaps, one we could aspire to as a beloved community ourselves. He saw everybody. I felt it myself, in the early ’70s. There was the Champ, stripped of his title, holding court at the now-defunct Marriott hotel lobby on City Line Avenue, surrounded by a gaggle of press. I was maybe eight years old. My counterculture brother pointed him out to me, this loud, animated presence, the center of a crowded room’s attention. “Go up to him,” my brother told me — giving me a script. “Hey champ!” I called out, insinuating myself into the scrum. “I oppose the Vietnam War, too!”

Laughter rang out around me. But the anti-war protestor who had said “No Viet Cong ever called me [the N-word]” didn’t laugh. He bent down, his face even with mine. “What’s your name, little man?” he said in barely a whisper. I told him. And he stood and reached behind him and grabbed a cocktail napkin off the bar, scribbled his autograph, and handed it to me. I don’t remember what it said or what happened to it. But I remember the intensity of feeling seen, really seen, at the youngest of ages. Wouldn’t it be great if all our young people felt that way?

LAST YEAR’S IDEAS WE SHOULD STEAL

REPLACE Date taken: 7/1999 Description: Former heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali with wife Lonnie Williams. City: BERRIEN SPRINGS State: MI Country: US cr: Steve Liss/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images NOT OWNED