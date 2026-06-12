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Visit The Mann Center this summer

The lineup this summer is stacked with great music and more. You can also support The Mann Center’s mission here.

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Cheat Sheet

The Mann's glow-up

The Highmark Mann Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary with its largest campus transformation since it opened during the Bicentennial celebrations.

Guests will be treated to expanded facilities including more restrooms, more space for concessions and merchandize lines, flower gardens, a multimedia visitor center, private event spaces, and a 4,600-square-foot LED screen, custom-made for the trapezoidal shape of the facade.

The $70-million capital project will be unveiled with a ribbon-cutting on Monday, June 15.

Summer of Mann

To celebrate its 50th anniversary — and the nation’s 250th — the West Fairmount Park music venue will unveil a dramatic new look to its campus on Monday

Summer of Mann

To celebrate its 50th anniversary — and the nation’s 250th — the West Fairmount Park music venue will unveil a dramatic new look to its campus on Monday

BY Malcolm Burnley

Images courtesy of the Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts Archives

Jun. 12, 2026

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Directly below the iconic stage of the Highmark Mann Center lies a windowless venue that concertgoers don’t see. Outfitted with laundry machines, beds, child-friendly areas, and W-iFi — along with quirky flourishes, like a portrait of Ben Franklin blowing bubble gum and a seemingly endless wall of names of artists who’ve performed upstairs, from Harry Belafonte to Phish to Selena Gomez — the 12,000-square-foot space serves as a crash pad for rockers and a recital room for orchestras, plus more.

Until recently, however, it offered a much humbler experience for artists. “It had become an old, dusty church basement,” says Catherine Cahill, CEO of Highmark Mann. “Now, it reflects our legacy.”

Renovating this subterranean area was simply one phase of a $70-million capital project to overhaul the amenities at the Highmark Mann — not only an effort to improve the backstage vibes, but also the patron experience. Set to be unveiled with a ribbon-cutting on Monday, June 15, the campus transformation is the largest change to the venue since it first opened in 1976, during the Bicentennial celebrations.

This summer, as Philadelphia prepares to take center stage for the nation’s 250th birthday, one of the city’s most beloved cultural institutions will be celebrating an anniversary of its own with a major glow-up.

“If the Highmark Mann wanted to remain a premier destination for the performing arts on the East Coast, we needed to invest both in the artist experience as well as the guest experience,” says Cahill, who, in April, clutched a hardhat while doing an interview with construction crews surrounding her. “We have to carry the responsibility of artistic excellence forward, into the next generation.”

So, what will look different compared to the last time you were at the Mann? For starters, no more 50-deep lines outside the women’s bathroom. Hopefully. The lower plaza, right past ticketing, has been expanded four-fold, including the addition of restrooms (three times the number of toilets!), flower gardens, and a “Hall of Fame” multimedia visitor center where patrons can play games and explore the venue’s storied history. Merchandise and concession lines will no longer run into one another, organizers say. And there will be ample room for private events.

Perhaps the most noticeable — and for some Mann purists, controversial — change is one reminiscent of Times Square: a 4,600-square-foot LED screen now looms over the lower plaza, custom-made for the trapezoidal shape of the facade. There won’t be advertisements or commercials displayed, though. In order to get the project approved by the City Art Commission, the Mann agreed to limit the gigantic screen to “digital murals and storytelling,” says General Manager Evan Rogers.

For an institution that has welcomed generations of concertgoers beneath the stars, the lineup this summer is intended to reflect that history. The 50 performances this season span classical music, ballet, rock, pop, jazz, and community programming — including the return of the outdoor movie series, featuring screenings of Star Wars and The Lion King.

In addition, to commemorate the milestone, the Highmark Mann also released a retrospective book and a flashy website featuring testimonials from artists who’ve performed on stage over the years, describing what makes the Mann so special, and so meaningful to them. Among them, Philadelphia Orchestra music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, who describes the Highmark Mann as a vital “summer home” for the ensemble for the last 50 years, and in particular today.

“A venue like the Mann Center is exactly what music needs in the summer, because music and nature go hand-in-hand,” says Nézet-Séguin in a video. “It’s so close to the city and yet you feel miles away. The trees are so beautiful. You hear all the crickets. It’s special.”

Below, a photo collection of the Mann over the years.

Detail from a 1976 promotional brochure for the new Robin Hood Dell West.
View from the lawn area of the new Robin Hood Dell West in 1976, showing the balcony wall facing the outside seats that created a visual barrier between the covered and outside seating areas.
Brochure for the 1980 Philadelphia Orchestra summer season at the Mann.
Promotional materials from the late 1990s.
Joseph Conyers, Philadelphia Orchestra principal bass and education and community ambassador, conduct a session of the All City Orchestra Summer Academy at the Mann in 2019.
The Philadelphia Orchestra performs the score to a screening of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 2016.
2019 Roots Picnic Poster, the first year the picnic was held at the Mann.
Phish performs at the mann on July 20, 2022. The group is a longtime Mann favorite, having played at the venue since 1992.

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A rendering of the Mann Plaza from the air

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