How to Celebrate Local News Day

Today is our favorite new holiday: Local News Day, a nationwide day of action

dedicated to connecting communities with trusted local news and information. Never heard of it? Probably because this year is the very first Local News Day. The Philadelphia Citizen is proud to be a founding newsroom for the first year of festivities!

Why does local news matter? Because local matters. The Citizen, our sister publication Philadelphia magazine, and other local media outlets are your source for what’s happening in your community, who your neighbors are, how the events around the country and world affect your day to day and — perhaps most importantly — what you can do to ensure a prosperous and fulfilling future for everyone in your city: Clean your street. Feed your neighbors. Call your Councilperson. Shop local. Do something.

We’re proud of the impact The Citizen and Philly Mag have had on our community. This year alone, The Citizen hosted nearly 500 voters at our Ultimate Job Interview for the 3rd Congressional District primary. Philadelphia magazine broke the news of the Art Museum’s firing of former CEO Sasha Suda — and then published a deep dive about how it went down. Throughout, we’ve provided our readers and podcast listeners with the ultimate guide to living well and doing good in Philadelphia.

But this work only matters if our communities are part of it. We invite our readers, listeners, and neighbors to join us. Here’s how you can help us celebrate Local News Day:

Become a member or subscriber

Subscribe to Philadelphia magazine here, to get our brand of local journalism directly to your mailbox every month. Get extra benefits by becoming a member of The Philadelphia Citizen.

Spread the word

Send this to a friend and encourage them to sign up for our newsletter here for The Citizen and here for Philadelphia magazine. When someone signs up, they’re joining a movement to sustain local news for generations to come.

Donate

Help us continue uncovering the solutions Philadelphia needs, and keeping you informed.

Join us

We bring our particular brand of solutions journalism to life through a regular series of events that range from one-on-one conversations with big thinkers, to panel discussions with changemakers, to our annual Ideas We Should Steal Festival®, in which we bring problem-solvers from around the country to Philly to share what they know about addressing cities’ biggest hurdles. See here for upcoming events.

Thank you for supporting local news and information. We’re proud to be part of a growing national movement that puts communities first.

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