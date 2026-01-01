Mark 2025 down as the year I finally took my own Citizen advice and erected a Little Free Library outside my South Philadelphia house. Now I wonder: Why did I wait so long? The box out front is pure joy. In the last six months, my family and I have put more than 500 books out into the world, had umpteen conversations about reading with neighbors and strangers alike, borrowed a handful of books left by others for our own reading — and even, in one instance, received a spontaneous hug from a stranger so grateful for the Library and what it has brought to the neighborhood.
Sharing books is magical, people. But you know what’s even more magical? Being a good neighbor and a good Philadelphia citizen. Can we all do more of that in 2026?
Here, simple ways each week that you can make a better city in 2026:
- Start or just add a book to your neighborhood Little Free Library.
- Become a block captain. Or, offer to help your block captain with a project.
- Shovel (or sweep) a few extra feet. You’re already out there; go ahead and take care of your neighbor’s sidewalk too.
- Stand up some public art. It’s literally everywhere in Philly, thanks to yarn bombers, wheat pasters, muralists, and the like. What can you do?
- Plant flowers — any and everywhere. Bonus points for native plants.
- Help someone read and write. Become a Philly Reading Coach. Donate books or money to Treehouse Books. Support Mighty Writers and Spells Writing Lab.
- Become a Phambassador to help welcome visitors for Philly’s 250th celebrations.
- Stock, or set up, a free food fridge in your neighborhood to provide free meals, produce and other items for anyone who stops by.
- Recruit your neighbors to sign up for Glitter, which employs people to clean up street trash block by block.
- Pick one issue to learn about, follow and act on this year. Immigration? Voting reform? School choice? You decide.
- Celebrate public officials who are doing the right thing — rather than just focusing on those who do harm. Sign up for The Citizen newsletter so you know when we open nominations for our seventh annual Integrity Icon Awards, celebrating city workers who go above and beyond for Philadelphians.
- Plant a tree — on your sidewalk, in your yard, in an empty lot. Go to TreePhilly for more info on how to do it — for free.
- Throw a block party.
- Visit every independent bookstore in the city and region.
- Shop local — for books, yes, but also for whatever you can.
- Vote. Twice this year — in the primary on May 19 and the general election on November 3. (Repeat every year.)
- Pay it forward. Rittenhouse Square’s Hart of Catering Cafe lets you buy a meal for those in need. At Gather Food Hall, you can eat from up-and-coming restaurants and also help their mission to provide free meals to students who struggle with hunger.
- Sign up for The Citizen’s Civic Calendar, which will automatically remind you of different ways to engage more with your city, from Love Your Park Day to Election Days to our Ideas We Should Steal Festival.
- Follow The Citizen’s Good Things to Do Calendar, our curated list of ways to take civic action and be part of Philadelphia life.
- Walk more. It’s better for your health, the environment and your neighborhood.
- Talk to someone in your neighborhood you’ve rarely or never met. Better yet: Bring treats.
- Support local theater, which is to say: Go see a show. Philly’s live performance scene is one of our greatest assets.
- Read some local poetry, starting with Philly’s current and former poet laureates: Sonia Sanchez; Frank Sherlock; Yolanda Wisher; Raquel Salas Rivera; Trapeta Mayson; Kai Davis.
- Attend a civic meeting every month. Find one that brings out your inner civic nerd? Keep going!
- Show your support for something. Here’s something novel: Raise your voice to talk about something you think works, rather than just to complain about something that doesn’t. Positive feedback is important, too.
- Sit outside for a few minutes a day. Not just because it’s good for you; it also helps you see what’s happening on your street, makes it safer — and gives you an extra chance to wave to your neighbors.
- Ride the subway, trolley or bus. It’s easy; it’s quick; it’s communal. And you never know who you might meet.
- Say thank you — to your bus driver, mail carrier, food delivery guy, trash collectors, teachers … all the folks we count on, but often don’t show it.
- Drive slower. Slowing down just a little can keep everyone safer and prevent traffic deaths.
- Support local news outlets, by reading or listening to them. Then, donate to keep them going, if you can. (You can support The Citizen here and subscribe to Philadelphia magazine here.) Democracy depends on a vital media.
- Grow food, for yourself and others. (Yes, even in the city.
- Talk to a young person about voting. Better yet, introduce them to #VoteThatJawn and then take them to the polls with you.
- Read the Philadelphia Music History book, edited by rock impresario Larry Magid. Then make a Philly-specific playlist and share with friends.
- Connect with Philadelphians of different faiths. Both POWER and Interfaith Philadelphia bring together people of different backgrounds to engage and advocate for change in the city, through outreach, protests or other actions.
- Help feed the hungry.
- Support local artists. As fitting for a city like Philly, there is no shortage of local painters, sculptors, photographers and other creators here whose works would improve any space. Get a start by perusing the artists on InLiquid’s online platform, StreetsDept blog, or Etsy.
- Tell someone outside Philly something glorious about your city that doesn’t involve sports, cheesesteaks or history.
- Put your trash out properly so it doesn’t make a mess.
- Throw a spontaneous dance party.
- Do like Philadelphia magazine Senior Editor Ronnie Polaneczky and set up a listening station in a neighborhood park for no other reason than … listening
- Eat out at a restaurant that shares your values, like support for immigrants or medical relief or criminal justice reform.
- Explore the Wissahickon, a gem in our backyard that can help you get lost, appreciate a healthy environment, and find a new way to love Philly.
- Call your local school and ask how you can help.
- Learn the names of all your elected officials — especially the ones in your neighborhood and political party, like committee people.
- Take your committee person out for coffee. Learn more about how our elections work, and what you can do to make them better.
- Choose democracy in any and every way you can.
- Read the City Charter. Otherwise known as Philly’s Home Rule Charter, which was enacted in 1952.
- Call 311 to report that pothole, faulty light, graffiti or other neighborhood eyesore everyone is ignoring.
- Shop sustainably. Take a few minutes to learn what that means, then seek out local businesses that are environmentally-friendly — a way to do good twice over.
- Instead of booing our athletes for having a bad day, try showing you believe in them with applause — or even a standing ovation, which led to Phillies Trea Turner’s now-famous at-the-plate turnaround.
- Give money to strangers. The late Pope Francis said giving something to someone in need — no matter how they’ll use it — is “always right.” Then, do this in view of children.
- Do no harm. Maybe you’ll take none of these other suggestions. Still, take this one: Be kind. It is scientifically proven to better your world, and we can use more of it in ours.
MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER PLACEPhoto courtesy of Friends of the Wissahickon.