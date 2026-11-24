Tis the season for gifting — from a nearly endless selection of items begging your attention from brands around the world, transmitted to you via one of your many devices. But this year, keep it simple — and special — by choosing items from local businesses that support good causes all around the city. Here, a baker’s dozen brands that get into the real spirit of the season.

New from Weightless — Drexel basketball star-turned-mental health advocate Hollie Mershon’s line of the most comfortable (and comforting) knitwear — a classic rugby in navy with white Breton stripes, 100 percent cotton, 100 percent cozy. Weightless gives a portion of all sales to the Quell Foundation, a nonprofit that combats the stigma of mental illness and funds scholarships for future mental health workers. $130, here. Online only.

You won’t find this year’s Immigrant Marché at the Christmas Village. Instead, it’s popped up in the old American Institute of Architects shop, plus set-day locations at BOK and the Reading Terminal Market. In addition to a large selection of banned books, the store stocks the immigrant-made and eco-conscious objects it’s become known for: dolls by Variedades Agata made in Puebla, Mexico; gift boxes containing embroidered bookmarks, small-batch tropical fruit jams, original art, Argentine sweets, coffee, and more; and ArtesinA woven necklaces, woven out of recycled fabric by Colombian entrepreneurs in Philly. Prices vary, here. 1218 Arch Street; other locations on select days

Local artist Stephanie Harvey (aka exit343design) describes herself as “petter of all the dogs.” So it’s only natural that she donates proceeds from her cheeky Philly-themed vinyl stickers to Philly PAWS. Five percent of every sticker sold benefits the animal welfare society, and if you need help choosing a favorite, consider erstwhile Sixers mascot Big Shot, Harvey’s urge to “Keep Philly Weird,” and her Schuylchillin’ take on the Schuylkill River Trail sign. $4, here. Online and at local pop-ups.

Freshen up your stocking stuffer selection with Mend’s Peppermint Holiday lip balm three-pack. The balms are handmade at the BOK Building, with organic jojoba oil, beeswax, peppermint essential oils, and Vitamin E. The brand donates 10 percent of profits to mental health organizations (The Mental Health Coalition and Vibrant Emotional Health). Additionally, each balm’s label features a different practical resource or tool to aid in soothing your mind and body. $17, here. 1901 S. 9th Street

Keep the self-care stocking-stuffer streak going with Manayunk-based Soak & Soothe Co.’s fragrance-free bath bombs, which get a twist for the holidays with festive packaging — plus a surprise toy in each bomb. Of course there would be: The brand was started by Carolyn Clement for her eight-year-old son Grayson, who found most bath products were irritating to his sensitive skin. (Yep, he came up with the idea for the toys.) Even better: Through December 25, 10 percent of sales go toward children’s charity Little Smiles. From $28, here. Online.

A beautiful piece of jewelry can do a lot of good, too. After watching his grandmother live with Alzheimer’s, Philadelphia-based Lagos founder Steven Lagos was inspired to partner with Keep Memory Alive (KMA), a nonprofit supporting research and care for people affected by Alzheimer’s and other brain diseases. Lagos’s silver KMA collection blends its signature Caviar design with architectural details from the organization’s Frank Gehry-designed headquarters — we especially love this sculptural statement cuff bracelet — and 100 percent of your purchase benefits KMA’s work. From $300 to $3,600, here. 1735 Walnut Street

South Jersey’s Romantasy Bookstore has the, er, purrfect choice: Christmas Eve Love Story: An Advent Book, as recommended by Romeo — the shop’s cat. (He has a full page of recommendations, by the way.) Each of the 12 chapters of the book is in a sealed pocket, so you can only open one a day. (You know, like an Advent calendar?) But back to Romeo’s list: Choose one of his selections, and $1 will be donated to Community Cat Club, a local rescue. $20, here. 5101 NJ-42 in Turnersville, NJ and 1603 NJ-38 in Lumberton, NJ

For the kiddo(s) in your life: a llama stuffy/bag charm and his book, I’ll Pack a Bag, from West Chester-based sustainable clothing brand Allen Paca. Founder Robby Kedra and his mother penned the sweet story, about (yes) a llama on his journey to learn more about the world. Much like all of Allen Paca’s products — socks, beanies, sweaters — the llama stuffy is made by fair-trade artisan partners in Peru. (So maybe you should snap up something soft and cozy for you too.) Book, tote, and bag charm, $65, here. Online only.

Fishtown winery Mural City Cellars (fittingly) got a new mural this year, thanks to Mural Arts Philadelphia and artist Miriam Singer. Carry a colorful little slice of that piece, Berks Street Map, with this MAP tote created in partnership with MCC. With plenty of room for your daily haul, it’s a practical gift with a little neighborhood pride baked in — and proceeds support Mural Arts’ work bringing public art to neighborhoods across the city. $18, here. 1813 Frankford Avenue

The brand-new Big Dreams Club collection from the Mailata Family Foundation comes in neutral earth tones and does good beyond keeping you cozy in sweats and beanies: Every purchase directly supports the foundation’s scholarship program, which helps local teens pursue their ambitions. (The foundation also builds a network of mentorship and community connections to help students turn their big dreams into reality.) 35-68, here. Online only.

Tini Sets’ PHL hat wears its heart on its brim. This limited-edition, unisex cap comes in light blue and dark green — inspired loosely by Phillies and Eagles, respectively, but not overtly enough to transcend versatility (or IP laws). Even better, 20 percent of every purchase is donated to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. DM @tinisets to order. Online only.

The Philly Goat Project (PGP), which provides education, therapy, job training, wellness, and community activities with goats, never disappoints with their annual calendar. Past years have brought us goats sightseeing everywhere from historic Philly to the ballpark to hanging with the touring cast of Hamilton at the Academy of Music. For its 2027 wall calendar, PGP invited 12 Philadelphia-area women artists to transform their three-sided goat shelter into a rotating theater set of original artwork. The goats then took their places in front of each colorful creation for photographer Jessica Kourkounis. Each month brings a new scene, and every purchase supports PGP’s programs and mission. It’s a gift that keeps on giving — and occasionally bleating. $15. Various locations.

Bonus: And while we’re talking about calendars, Gritty is back with his own calendar, benefiting Flyers Charities, the nonprofit that makes hockey accessible to all. $25, here. Online and at Xfinity Mobile Arena, 3601 S. Broad Street

THINGS TO DO FOR THE HOLIDAYS, FROM SHOPPING TO HELPING YOUR NEIGHBORS