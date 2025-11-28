The 2025 Do Good Gift Guide

We know your IG algorithm has your wish list all figured out – but when it comes to shopping for others this holiday season, why not silence AI and dig deeper? These holiday gifts will not only make your friends and family feel special, but support good causes all around Philadelphia.

Inspired and designed by Aaron, who survived brain cancer at just 4 years old, this sweet friendship bracelet from Little Words Project funds life-saving care right where Aaron was treated: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. And 100 percent of net proceeds for this perfect stocking stuffer go directly to CHOP. $30 here.

Jump on the “touch grass” bandwagon – log off, head outdoors to reconnect, and ground yourself in the beauty of the Wissahickon – these IYKYK sweatshirts support the work that goes into caring for the park. From $35 here.

Project HOME works hard to support folks experiencing homelessness – and their line of products, HOMEmade, provides employment opportunities for those who need them. Choose your favorite scent from their latest candle collection, from $24, here.

The Jalen Hurts Foundation has brought back its limited-edition duffle – with all proceeds benefiting Philly schools. Hurts’ community-minded work is why we honored him earlier this year as the 2025 Citizen of the Year – and why we adore him on and off the field. $675 here.

It’s ok to admit that, some days, our pets are our favorite housemates. Show your pet pride while supporting the Pennsylvania SPCA. From $39 here.

Timo & Violet makes gorgeous pieces for little ones – and when you shop and use code CHOPFREESHIP at checkout, you’ll get free shipping, while CHOP will get a portion of proceeds. All items available here.

Another candle, yes – this one, with notes of fresh eucalyptus, peppercorn, leather, and patchouli. It benefits the AJ Brown Foundation, which continues to support youth programs around Philadelphia. As #11 says, “Light it as your pre-game ritual and stay ready for whatever comes next.” $35 here.

Philly students are beyond creative – which is why, this year, the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia held a student design competition open to all SDP students in grades 6 through 12. The winning design – created by 11th grader Aleea Dina Suonborai from Carver Engineering and Science – now appears on a line of phone cases, water bottles, totes, and more. Proceeds from all sales go to support Philadelphia’s public schools! Shop here.

Our favorite Philly Christmas crooners are back – this year, with this “Holiday Huddle Plush Collector Set” of stuffies. As always, the guys are donating all proceeds to various local charities. And if they sell out before you get your set, you can still order their albums. $49.99 here.

Support Philabundance’s work to keep Philadelphians from going hungry with OX Coffee’s dark chocolate, toffee, and orange zest blend – 25 percent of proceeds go to fight hunger. $20 online here or in-store at 616 S 3rd Street.

A great bag charm adds flare – and starts conversations. This exclusive collection from Adina Reyer is made with silver and enamel overlay (in Philly team colors, to boot) and 25 percent of all proceeds will be donated to the Lurie Autism Institute, the joint Penn/CHOP research center funded by Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. $140 here.

Our teams may not be such underdogs anymore, but our city’s underdog spirit keeps us hungry. Flex your gritty style with the newest in Jason Kelce’s Underdog collection, which benefits various charities and is made in the U.S.A. $45 here.

Support veterans and the families of fallen soldiers with comfy gear from the Travis Manion Foundation – which happens to be one of Eagles superstar Lane Johnson’s favorite causes. All merch will be on sale on Black Friday! See full line here.

Support the Eagles Autism Foundation with their new cozy blanket ($45) and mug ($25).

With America’s 250th birthday coming up, 2026 will be a year to remember, and two spirited calendars are poised to capture the vibe. Philly Goat Project, which provides education, therapy, job training, wellness, and community activities with goats is issuing one that showcases goats living their best sight-seeing lives around town: aboard the replica privateer ship at the Museum of the American Revolution, strolling around Laurel Hill Cemetery, serving fierceness in front of Carpenters’ Hall, and so on ($17, here).

Meanwhile, Gritty has been stealthily racking up his own photo tour of Philly, and his version benefits Flyers Charities, the nonprofit that makes hockey accessible to all. Each month reveals not only a historical site, but a new costume for Gritty. Our favorite? Ben Franklin Gritty, complete with bald cap, at Independence Hall. $25 here

We always get a kick out of Jawnaments’ super-specific Philly references — like their PPA violation ornament. In addition to bringing a smile to your gift recipient’s face, some Jawnaments ($15 each) also benefit local causes. For example, 10 percent of profits from their food-themed ornaments will be donated to MANNA, while Philly Elmo will benefit a TBD music nonprofit.

The Philadelphia Ballet’s new Nutcracker totes ($25) are not only a festive way to support the company, they’re also a win for sustainability. Made from banners that had previously hung on Broad Street lampposts and at the Academy of Music from past seasons, each is one-of-a-kind, a bona fide, portable piece of ballet history.

MANNA provides medically-tailored meals for those whose health depends on them. And their new line of holiday cards, designed by local artists, is the perfect way to say thank you for all the gifts you receive this season. Their holiday shop goes live December 5. $20.

Support the newly-formed Citizen Media Group – the nonprofit behind The Philadelphia Citizen and Philadelphia magazine. Get your subscription here, and check out The Citizen every day for free.

