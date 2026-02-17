Hey Philly! Let’s Hire a Congressperson

Help us write a job description for the candidates vying to replace Philadelphia’s U.S. Representative Dwight Evans — and then join us to help interview them for the job

Hey Philly! Let’s Hire a Congressperson

Help us write a job description for the candidates vying to replace Philadelphia’s U.S. Representative Dwight Evans — and then join us to help interview them for the job

BY Courtney DuChene

Feb. 17, 2026

Print

Election season is right around the corner and that means all eyes, locally and nationally, are once again on Philly. (Yes we know it seems far away, but primaries are May 19).

This year, Pennsylvania’s 3rd District — which encompasses a large swath of the city — will elect a new congressperson to the U.S. House of Representatives. For 10 years, Democrat Dwight Evans repped the District. But last June, more than a year after suffering a stroke, he announced his retirement. The District is one of the most diverse and most solidly Democratic88 percent of its voters turned out for Kamala Harris in 2024 — in the country. The primary race for his seat has quickly drawn a large number of candidates, representing nearly every faction of the Democratic Party.

Candidates have shared their views on everything from healthcare and housing policies, to how Congress should handle President Donald Trump. Few, however, have asked them how they’ve learned from failure, how they manage their teams, and what from their careers demonstrates their ability to get shit done for constituents.

That’s where The Citizen’s Ultimate Job Interview comes in.

Unlike most candidate forums in which politicians are asked the same policy questions over and over, the purpose of the Ultimate Job Interview is to interview candidates for the jobs they are seeking by asking them the kinds of questions about leadership, character, management, experience and priorities that job applicants face. Each candidate will be interviewed for about 20 minutes by a panel of HR professionals, executives and journalists.

We first held Ultimate Job Interviews during Philadelphia’s 2023 mayoral primary and have continued it over the years for a number of races, including the 2024 attorney general primary and general election and the 2025 district attorney primary.

Now, we’re holding one for the 2026 U.S. Democratic Congressional primary for the 3rd District, which covers most of Center City, Fairmount, Northwest Philadelphia, and much of West and South Philly.

The event will be held March 18 at the Fitler Club in Center City, starting at 5pm. We’ve invited the five leading candidates in terms of fundraising and polling. Each will be interviewed by our panel of experts for about 20 minutes. You can register for the event here.

Before the event, we’re asking Philadelphians what they think their representative should do. Your responses will help us develop a citizen-generated job description that will inform the questions asked at the event.

Tell us what YOU want your congressperson to do

We’re looking for as many Philadelphians as possible to fill out this short form and to share it with Philly friends and family. We’re accepting responses through March 3. We’ll gather the responses and use them to develop a public job description. (You can read the one we wrote for Philly’s mayor here).

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 4: U.S. Congressman Dwight Evans (D-PA) talks to the crowd before U.S. President Joe Biden addresses union workers at Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 on September 4, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his speech, President Biden talked about his record on job creation and support for labor unions. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Advertising Terms

We do not accept political ads, issue advocacy ads, ads containing expletives, ads featuring photos of children without documented right of use, ads paid for by PACs, and other content deemed to be partisan or misaligned with our mission. The Philadelphia Citizen is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization and all affiliate content will be nonpartisan in nature. Advertisements are approved fully at The Citizen's discretion. Advertisements and sponsorships have different tax-deductible eligibility.

Photo and video disclaimer for attending Citizen events

By entering an event or program of The Philadelphia Citizen, you are entering an area where photography, audio and video recording may occur. Your entry and presence on the event premises constitutes your consent to be photographed, filmed, and/or otherwise recorded and to the release, publication, exhibition, or reproduction of any and all recorded media of your appearance, voice, and name for any purpose whatsoever in perpetuity in connection with The Philadelphia Citizen and its initiatives, including, by way of example only, use on websites, in social media, news and advertising. By entering the event premises, you waive and release any claims you may have related to the use of recorded media of you at the event, including, without limitation, any right to inspect or approve the photo, video or audio recording of you, any claims for invasion of privacy, violation of the right of publicity, defamation, and copyright infringement or for any fees for use of such record media. You understand that all photography, filming and/or recording will be done in reliance on this consent. If you do not agree to the foregoing, please do not enter the event premises.