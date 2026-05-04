In Philadelphia as in the U.S., the barriers to mental health care can be daunting. In addition to scarcity of services and historic stigma, the biggest obstacle can be cost. Health insurance companies cover visits to many providers, especially licensed psychiatrists and psychologists. The thing is: Mental health care is health care. At some point in our lives, just about everyone could use it.

That’s where this guide comes in. It lists free and low-cost mental health services from local organizations, along with the federal government and the City of Philadelphia, whose Department of Behavior Health and Intellectual disAbility Services has its own list of “boost your mood” resources.

Remember: Help is out there. You are not alone.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, please call, text, chat, or videophone the free and confidential, 24/7 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which offers services in English and Spanish at 988.

1101 Market Street, Suite 700, (215) 685-5440

More information on what the department offers can be found here.

Healthy Minds Philly is the department’s online one-stop shop of free resources such as where to access mental health counseling, online screenings for mental illnesses and mental health First Aid training.

Cost: Free.

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Founded in 2018 by Tasnim Sulaiman, locally based Black Men Heal (BMH) works to remove the stigma attached to mental health care for men and especially men of color, connect providers with clients, and eliminate the cost of quality therapy. BMH has provided thousands of free therapy sessions to date, not just in PA, but also in NJ, DE, GA, MD, VA, New York City, and Washington, D.C. All sessions are virtual/telehealth.

Cost: First eight sessions are free. After that, providers accept insurance and/or offer reduced rates for those who lack insurance. Apply for their services here. More info here and other resources here.

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The Crisis Text Line is a national 24/7 texting hotline offering mental health support for any emotional crisis. Conversations with volunteers trained in empathic listening typically last 15 to 45 minutes and sometimes include resources and referrals. More info here.

Cost: Crisis Text Line does not charge texters, and texts are free of charge for users with cell phone plans with AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, or Verizon. Standard text message rates apply for other carriers. U.S. users can contact them by texting the word HOME or any other word to 741741 for an English speaking trained volunteer crisis counselor, AYUDA or any other word for a Spanish-speaking trained volunteer crisis counselor, on their website at https://connect.crisistextline.org/chat, or messaging them through WhatsApp.

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Drexel University offers individual and group counseling through its professionals and doctoral students to any Philadelphian. You do not need to be a Drexel student, alum, or employee to receive counseling here. 3201 Chestnut Street; accessible entrance off Perelman Plaza / 32nd Street, second floor, (215) 553-7128

Cost: Sliding scale for most services, based on a client’s annual gross income and number of people supported by the income. The center does not accept medical insurance.

The Latino-operated Hispanic Community Counseling Services (HCCS) offers mental health services for individuals of all ages, co-occurring services for individuals with both mental health and substance use disorders, and an online learning center with information, tips, and tools. HCCS does not turn away undocumented patients or those without legal status. More info. Services are also available in Spanish. 1952 E. Allegheny Avenue, (215) 291-8151; 3219-3221 Kensington Avenue, (215) 425-6900

Cost: HCCS accepts Medicaid, Medicare, and other major insurance plans. If uninsured or otherwise concerned about coverage, HCCS can assist in exploring available options.

JFCS provides counseling for individuals and families, which are available via telehealth, in-person, and mobile therapy for eligible individuals. You can find their community events and support groups calendar here. Barbara and Harvey Brodsky Enrichment Center, 345 Montgomery Avenue, Bala Cynwyd, (866) JFCS-NOW (532 -7669)

Cost: Sliding scale, additional assistance, and Medicare options available. Use this form to apply.

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LiveWell is a nonprofit that strives to provide resources and support for depression through free, trained volunteer peer-led support groups. Telehealth therapy info for Pennsylvania residents here. (267) 530-3739

Cost: The LiveWell Program and online support groups are free. Therapy/coaching costs $150 per hour, with sliding scale available.

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Mango Tree Counseling & Consulting, LLC is a mental health resource center that provides culturally sensitive psychotherapy for Asian-American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islanders (AANHPIs) living in New Jersey or Pennsylvania. Services include individual therapy, couples therapy, family therapy, group therapy, along with free wellness seminars. All sessions are held virtually through their patient portal. (501) 295-3728

Cost: Sliding Scale. Some medical insurances are accepted. Fee info here.

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This network of southeastern PA-based services includes direct services such as mobile peer teams, recovery learning centers, plus training and education programs and advocacy. From Monday through Friday, 9am to 7pm, they operate a free, confidential chatline for non-crisis mental health issues including identifying signs of mental health challenges, how to find professional care, finding local support groups and resources, navigating insurance, how to talk with loved ones about mental health challenges, and self-help techniques.

Cost: Most services, including the Healthy Minds Peer Chatline, are free. Some programs may bill Medicaid or other insurance. Support is available for those without insurance.

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This national hotline, formerly the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, is a network of crisis centers that provide free, confidential, 24/7 support to people experiencing suicidal or emotional distress. They offer specialized online resources on their website and services in Spanish and for people who are Deaf or hard of hearing. 988; TTY: Use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 988.

Cost: Free.

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The Philadelphia affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness has support groups and educational courses for people with mental illness. NAMI members work to advocate for policies supporting better care for mental illness at the local, state, and federal levels. All facilitators of NAMI programs are people living with mental illness or their family members. Here is their crisis guide for those having a mental health emergency. Upcoming programming can be found here. 4641 Roosevelt Boulevard, 844-PHL-HOPE (745-4673) Monday through Friday 9am to 4pm; NAMI HelpLine: (800) 950-NAMI (6264), Monday through Friday 10am to 10pm (para español, marque dos); text NAMI to 62640; helpline@nami.org.

Cost: Free.

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SAMHSA’s helpline is a 24/7, 365-day-a-year information and referral service connecting callers to treatment options near them for substance use and/or mental health disorders. Services are offered in English and Spanish. (800) 662-HELP (4357); TTY: (800) 487-4889; text your five digit zip code to HELP4U (435748) to find nearby help, available only in English and message and data rates may apply

Cost: Free.

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Master’s degree-level clinicians — including those who speak Spanish and/or are LGBTQIA+ — staff a free, confidential hotline to offer grief and emotional support to all youth and caregivers in the Philadelphia region. It also includes an interpretation service for over 100 languages. The Uplift Center for Grieving Children operates the line. (833) 745-4673; PHLHope@UpliftPhilly.org

Cost: Toll-free.

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays 10 am – 4 pm, except for holidays and Uplift office closures.

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Philadelphians with substance use disorders can receive non-clinical, community-based recovery services: recovery support group meetings, and life skills workshops. Fill out this form to get started. 4220 Main Street, (267) 748-2454

Cost: Free.

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For decades, William Way has provided all manner of support to Greater Philadelphia’s LGBTQIA+ community. Weeknight confidential peer counseling sessions consist of short-term and goal-oriented conversations that may offer clients referrals to local organizations, support groups and LGBT-friendly therapists. Call before 8pm. 330 S. 13th Street, main number: (215) 732-2220; peer counseling: (267) 416-0451

Cost: Free.

Peer Counseling: Instagram

WOAR provides support and resources to victims of sexual violence through individual and group therapy, both traditional and through art and yoga. Services are also available in Spanish. 24/7 crisis hotline call : (215) 985-3333; 1617 JFK Boulevard suite #800, (215) 985-3315

Cost: Free

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